Resistance for Nifty at 8150-8200: Prakash Gaba

Nifty (8061) we said 'technically now 8150 is a stiff resistance to deal with' the Nifty could not sustain in the green and traded in the red to find support and to close in the negative for the day. Now 8000 would next logical target and 8150 a stiff resistance to deal with.

The support for the Nifty is at 8050-8000 and the resistance is at 8150-8200.