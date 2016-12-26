Resistance for Nifty at 8050: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, support for the Nifty is at 7916-7897 and the resistance is at 8050.
Dec 26, 2016, 08.10 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market Review for December 26, 2016

Nifty (7986) we said 'the safe place to go long would be either near 7897 or if it starts to trade above 8050' the Nifty traded volatile and closed flat for the day generating an indecisive pattern and so technically 7987 is still possible if it continues down but like I said I would prefer to go long only above 8050 or if it finds support near 7897.

The support for the Nifty is at 7916-7897 and the resistance is at 8050.

