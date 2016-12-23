Nifty looks weak; 7916 under threat: Prakash Gaba

Nifty (7979) we said 'now 8000 would be the next logical target and 8150 a stiff resistance to deal with' the Nifty opened with a bear gap traded in the negative to close below the psychological 8000 mark. Technically, the Nifty still looks weak and the recent low of 7916 is under threat and I would not be surprised if we witness a violent reaction due to Friday short covering near supports.

The safe place to go long would be either near 7897 or if it starts to trade above 8050.

The support for Nifty is at 7916-7897 and the resistance is at 8050.