Hello 2017: Sudarshan Sukhanis chart check

In this special series of CNBC-TV18, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is mapping the technicals for 2017.

A: Before I give you the outlook for 2017 I must explain that the views are now based on what we see the market today. In 2016 many experts would have given their views but no one imagined that the currency would be demonetised, no one imagined that Donald Trump would become President or even that Brexit would actually take place. So, my point is that we really don’t know the future; we are only discussing what we can perceive today.

Therefore, with this caveat I have to tell you that the Nifty is likely to be in a narrower range that is pity because last year was narrow by itself. The chances are that we have lower end of the range somewhere around 7,600-7,700 which means that the Nifty has the possibility of going and testing those levels sometime during the year probably in the early part of this year and an upper end at 9,100, which was the previous highs. So, 2017 could easily be a year of consolidation.

The view is mildly bullish because the downside seems to be limited to 300-400 points and the upside is open to 800-900 points and of course if in the last part of this year we break above 9,100 then the end of the year could be spectacular.

Currently, the Nifty could be in a trading range with a bullish bias. The actionable idea from this bullish bias is that we should be buyers on dips.

More to follow...