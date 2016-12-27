Go long in Nifty above 8050: Prakash Gaba

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals
Dec 27, 2016, 07.51 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one can go long in Nifty above 8050. "Support for the Nifty is at 7897-7800 and the resistance is at 8050," he added.
Prakash Gaba (more)
Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Nifty (7908) we said 'the Nifty traded volatile and closed flat for the day generating an indecisive pattern and so technically is still possible if it continues down but like I said I would prefer to go long only above 8050 or if it finds support near 7897' the Nifty traded down and saw the low right on our support of 7897 and has closed in the red. Technically, Nifty still looks down but is stretched and so a sharp reaction is not ruled out before the F&O expiry.
The support for the Nifty is at 7897-7800 and the resistance is at 8050.