Charts 2017: Sandeep Wagles top picks for the year

In this special series of Charts 2017, Sandeep Wagle, Founder & Ceo of powermywealth.com shared a few of his top picks, sectoral charts for the year and his outlook on the Nifty.
Jan 06, 2017, 11.27 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Charts 2017: Sandeep Wagle's top picks for the year

In this special series of Charts 2017, Sandeep Wagle, Founder & Ceo of powermywealth.com shared a few of his top picks, sectoral charts for the year and his outlook on the Nifty.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Sandeep Wagle's interview to Sonia Shenoy & Anuj Singhal on CNBC-TV18.

Sonia: Let's start with Nifty. 2016 was a forgettable year in that sense but what is the outlook for this year?

A: We have bottomed out near 7,900. We have made a kind of a double bottom pattern. However, I do not see a new high in 2017. I would talk of a move between 7,900 and 8,900. The level of 8,300 is a level where if it stays above that then some more strength is likely to come in. I think in 2017, Nifty will be range bound in 1,000 point band.

Anuj: If Nifty is going to be range bound, it is again looking at individual stocks. What are the key picks for 2017?

A: One has to be very stock specific. I have four ideas where I would talk of buying on 10-15 percent dip maybe SIP on buying in two-three lots and targeting 30-40 percent return.

BEML can be bought on correction till Rs 930, stop loss at Rs 840 and target of Rs 1,450-1,500.

MOIL can be bought on corrections till Rs 351, stop loss of Rs 315 and target of Rs 550.

Dishman Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals - currently at Rs 226, it can be bought on corrections till Rs 200, stop loss is Rs 175 and target is Rs 360 to Rs 380.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation can be bought on corrections till Rs 294, stop loss of Rs 250 and target of Rs 475.

Sonia: Any other interesting observations that you have apart from the stocks that you spoke about?

A: The Bank Nifty is looking like it has made a bottom today and if it holds those levels it will push the Nifty up. I see a bottoming formation in the Bank Nifty.

