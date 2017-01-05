Charts 2017: Mitesh Thackers top picks & outlook on Nifty

In this special series of Charts 2017, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com shared a few of his top picks, sectoral charts for the year and his outlook on the Nifty.

A: If you were to take a slightly medium to longer-term kind of perspective, my sense is that we have done one leg of the correction on the Nifty. The question is that whether we continue this downward correction and possibly break and test lower levels or do we bounce back. Overall for this year or at least for the next few months, getting passed 8,550-8,600 zones from a medium to longer term perspective would be quite tough. Once we do that that should trigger some kind of an upmove on the upside but my initial feeling or look at the chart structure is that if 8,000-7,950 is broken and today there are higher chances of that happening, then this declining or correction trend could possibly continue for the next few more months and we might head towards 7,550 as the minimum target and more likely even some kind of strong chances of testing levels of around 7,200.



Anuj: What about the Bank Nifty since you trade that almost on daily basis?

A: An interesting longer term pattern developing here. We have had two highs on monthly basis around 19,800-19,900 mark, typically can evolve as a double top. If we break levels around 17,800-17,900 zone on the Bank Nifty then again we should look at a test of around 17,150-17,000 as the minimum and more likely we are heading towards 16,300.

However, a part of my bearish outlook on the Nifty or the biasness towards the negative side is because that the Bank Nifty's long-term charts are suggesting stronger correction.

Sonia: How are you going to trade Britannia Industries ?

A: The entire fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) pack is poised or the charts are very similar in structure to what we had on the pharmaceutical names about 18-24 months back when Sun Pharmaceutical Industries , Lupin and a lot of other largecap outperforming pharma stocks were showing patterns of topping out. FMCG is doing that today. So I am quite negative on Britannia, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Gillette India etc.

However, in terms of Britannia, we have seen time and again on medium-term charts Rs 2,680-2,700 has held out as a support zone but eventually it will break below that and once that happens, in the next few months this year could be a corrective moment for the stock and it could see levels as low as about Rs 2,100.

Latha: What is your buy of the year?

A: Two stocks, for the next few months, emerge very strong contenders. We have seen some kind of bigger shape or bigger trend taking shape in fertiliser stocks, so Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals is very interesting. It broke out from two-and-a-half year kind of consolidation. This is definitely heading towards three digits and Rs 107-110 could be the target which the stock will do, giving roughly about 50 percent of an upside in the next two-three quarters.

The other one which interests me a lot is Bharat Electronics (BEL). It continues to show signals of making higher tops and higher bottoms and if you connect all the tops, some kind of a line comes around Rs 1,550. Typically when stocks break above these rising lines and BEL is showing promise of that, I think then we have a very strong upmove, an accelerated upmove which could happen in BEL. So anytime it manages to get pass Rs 1,550, I would look at a minimum target of Rs 2,000.



Anuj: You track a lot of global charts as well. What are your thoughts on the key developed markets? Do you think the emerging market (EM) underperformance continues and charts check on dollar as well?

A: At least for the next few months, which are about five-six months or the first half of 2017, my sense is that developed markets will continue to outperform. The key levels of Dow Jones are around 18,500 to about 18,150 and as long as that level is not broken, the support zone on the monthly charts are not broken, maintain positive bias. I think we should definitely get pass and comfortably stay above 20,000 over there at least for the next few months to begin with.

Similarly S&P, as long as it doesn't break 2,100, maintain a positive bias on a medium to long-term charts and any corrections to these levels, which I mentioned, would be excellent opportunities for people to get into those indices.

The one index which is very interesting is the FTSE 100. It has given a breakout into fresh all time highs in this week itself and as long as 6,700-6,800 zones being held, 8,000 is something which the index could do in the next few months and it could be one of the bigger outperforming developed markets indices.

Latha: Gold range, as your note suggests Rs 24,800 to 32,100 per 10g, but which one is more likely?

A: Gold has been in this range for about two-and-a-half-three years now and there is no signal of this range being violated. However, my immediate bias is slightly on the bearish side so I do expect that it might head towards the lower end of the range first, so Rs 24,800-25,000 per 10g, is what I think, could be revisited in the next three-four months.