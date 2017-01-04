Charts 2017: Ashwani Gujral maps technicals for year ahead

In this special series of Charts 2017, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is mapping the technicals for 2017.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Ashwani Gujral's interview to Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy & Anuj Singhal on CNBC-TV18.



Latha: The mother of all charts - Nifty. What does it look like and under the current circumstances what is the run for the Nifty in 2017?

A: The market does not move in isolation. There is a certain global environment that is needed for the market to move up.

In the last couple of years, as we heard, commodity prices were low, dollar was lower and being a commodity consumer, we had a very comfortable ride. Last year Bovespa went up 90 percent, Russia went up 60 percent but we went up only 3 percent. So the problem this year is going to be - we have headwinds against us globally and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have not shown any interest despite our great fundamentals etc.

However, last year the range was 7,000 to 9,000. This year that range could get compressed to about 7,500 to 8,500. So broadly the market could contract most of the year. In a good environment 8,500-8,600 is possible and in a bad environment 7,500. So we may not move a whole lot and one could have handful of stocks doing well because a lot of our companies are commodity takers plus we keep getting inflation concerns all the time. It is not going to be easy for us to move up particularly in the face of consistent FII selling. We may hold on to levels because domestics are buying but we may not make great progress as we have seen in the last couple of months.



Anuj: What are your thoughts on the dollar index, crude oil and US market?

A: The dollar index continues to show strength and above 103 levels, levels up to 107-108 look possible.

However, crude has made a fairly decent bottom. It has been basing in USD 30-50 per bbl zone. Now it has broken out of USD 50 per bbl and level of USD 75 per bbl is possible on crude oil.

Talking about S&P 500 - once it broke out of 1,600 a level of 2,500 was possible. I think Trump will have Modi style; one year of honeymoon period and in that time US market will rally on its own. Therefore, another 10 percent is possible on S&P 500 but we do not need to be elated about that because chances are that we will not participate greatly in that rally and we will have a similar scenario where largecap indices do nothing but midcaps tend to fly around.



