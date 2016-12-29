Ahead of F&O expiry auto, NBFC, IT see surge in rollover: Expert

Home » News » Technicals » Technicals
Dec 29, 2016, 03.54 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
As we proceed to the next series, Nifty should try to test the 8200 mark in the few days, because the futures and options (F&O) rollover are happening on a good scale and are signs of encouragement in the market, says Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money.
National Head- Derivative Desk, Aditya Birla Money | Capital Expertise: F&O
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Thukral says that the F&O expiry should be around the 8100 mark and does not expect it go below the 8030 threshold.
Listing his sectoral picks before the expiry he says autos, NBFC and IT space have seen a surge in rollovers and remains bullish on them.
