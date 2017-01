We said 'technically now if the up move continues then the next logical target in the days to come would be 8228. I would watch 8000 and trade long. The Nifty unfolded strong as expected and closed in the green on the last day of the year.Technically now 8100 is a strong support zone to work with and upside beyond 8228 is 8319.The support for the Nifty is at 8100 and the resistance is at 8228-8319.