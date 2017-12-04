App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnicals
Dec 04, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crucial support for Nifty seen at 10,100; Here are the top 3 stock picks

IDFC, KECL, Mastek are on the radar of Prabhudas Lilladher

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Vaishali Parekh
Prabhudas Lilladher


NIFTY VIEW


The weekly and daily trend are down in Sensex, Nifty & Bank Nifty. Nifty has its crucial support at 10,100 levels, a break of which would be a threat of further erosion to 9,900-9,800 levels. The support for the week is seen at 9,950 while resistance is seen at 10,280. View is now corrective unless Nifty bounces back above 10,350.


Here is a list of top 3 technical stocks: 


BUY  IDFC   CMP : 60.90     TARGET : 67.50     STOP LOSS : 58


The stock has been gradually on the rise and with a series of small higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart, it has been gaining strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days.


With favourable factors like the RSI indicating a trend reversal thus signaling a buy, technically this stock looks attractive with an upward bias.


With decent volume built up witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock  for an upside target of 67.50 keeping a stop loss of 58.


IDFC Prabhu Das lilladhar


BUY KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC (KECL)     CMP : 44.15      TARGET : 48.50      STOP LOSS : 42


The stock has been consolidating for quite some time at around 42 – 43 levels and now has produced a positive candle in the daily chart to signify potential to regain a pullback and give a further rise in the coming days.


We anticipate the stock to scale up to 48-49 levels and with favourable factors supporting our view of a positive bias and also with decent volume activity seen, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 48.50 keeping a stop loss of 42.


KECL Prabhudas Lilladhar


BUY MASTEK     CMP : 367.80      TARGET :  405     STOP LOSS : 345


The stock has been in an upward trending mode in the past 2-3 months and now after a short correction has again bottomed out at around 355 levels and has indicated a positive candle pattern in the daily chart.


The stock looks attractive for still further rise in the coming days with potential and strength to scale up to 405 and higher levels. With the RSI indicating a trend reversal and signaling a buy and also with decent volume participation in the stock, we recommend a buy for an upside target of 405 keeping a stop loss of 345.


Mastek Prabhudas Lilladhar

DisclaimerThe author is Senior Analyst-Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher . The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Companies #IDFC #Kirloskar Electric Co #Mastek #Stocks Views

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

