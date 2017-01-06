Stocks in news: Wockhardt, Tech Mah, Mastek, Glenmark, GE Power

By

Wockhardt | Tech Mahindra | Sagar Cement | Glenmark | Torrent Pharma | Mastek | Piramal Enterprises | GE Power | Indo Borax | Monnet Ispat | Reliance Communications | GM Breweries and Chartered Logistics are stocks, which are in the news today.