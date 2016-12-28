Stocks in news: TCS, Tree House, Bharat Financial, Sunil Hitech

Dec 28, 2016, 08.27 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in news: TCS, Tree House, Bharat Financial, Sunil Hitech

Here are stocks that are in news today:

TCS
VersaCold Logistics selected TAP to manage operating costs with greater efficiency

Tree House
Circuit filter revised to 5%

Jagran Prakashan
HC of Allahabad approves amalgamation with Suvi Info Management

eClerx
Promoter shareholding post buyback increased to 50.44 percent from 50.25 percent

Bharat Financial
Morgan Stanley acquires 1.1 percent stake via open market purchase on Dec 23
Total holding by Morgan Stanley now at 7.86 percent as on Dec 23

Lancor Holdings
Madras HC confirms title of ‘Menon Eternity’ in favour of co
Madras HC sets aside arbitrator award in matter of property ‘Menon Eternity’

Sunil Hitech  JV wins road EPC project worth Rs 434 crore in Arunachal Pradesh
Sunil Hitech Says
To bid for projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in remaining fiscal year
Road segment orderbook now at Rs 1,352 crore

Religare
Board approves amalgamation of 11 units with co
Existing holding structure to continue post amalgamation

Other stocks and sectors in the news
Mandhana Retail Ventures  added to B group & Circuit filter revised to 20%
Asian Oilfield  board meeting on December 30 to consider and approve allotment of warrants
Optiemus Infracom  divested entire stake in Kishore Exports for Rs 9.35 cr
Dhanuka Agritech  board meeting on Jan 3, 2017 to approve final terms & conditions of buyback
Akzo Nobel  inaugurates first-of-its-kind Specialty Coatings facility in Noida
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation  to seek shareholder approval for issuing NCDs

Newspapers

ICICI Bank , Dunlop
Bank expects to raise Rs 240 crore by selling Dunlop house

ONGCCoal India
Listing of PSU subsidiaries in FY18 disnvestment plan

Piramal Enterprises , Dalmia, Elecrtosteel
Pirmal and Dalmia group in race for Electrosteel

IDBI and Bank of Baroda to raise capital via QIP

SpiceJet approves Rs 15 crore pay for Ajay Singh
Tags  Stocks in news Tata Consultancy Services Tree House Education and Accessories Jagran Prakashan eClerx Services Bharat Financial Inclusion Lancor Holdings Sunil Hitech Engineers Religare Enterprises The Mandhana Retail Ventures Asian Oilfield Services Optiemus Infracom Dhanuka Agritech Akzo Nobel India Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation ICICI Bank Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Coal India Piramal Enterprises Bank Of Baroda SpiceJet

