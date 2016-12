Stocks in news: TCS, Tree House, Bharat Financial, Sunil Hitech

VersaCold Logistics selected TAP to manage operating costs with greater efficiencyCircuit filter revised to 5%HC of Allahabad approves amalgamation with Suvi Info ManagementPromoter shareholding post buyback increased to 50.44 percent from 50.25 percentMorgan Stanley acquires 1.1 percent stake via open market purchase on Dec 23Total holding by Morgan Stanley now at 7.86 percent as on Dec 23Madras HC confirms title of ‘Menon Eternity’ in favour of coMadras HC sets aside arbitrator award in matter of property ‘Menon Eternity’ Sunil Hitech JV wins road EPC project worth Rs 434 crore in Arunachal PradeshSunil Hitech SaysTo bid for projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in remaining fiscal yearRoad segment orderbook now at Rs 1,352 croreBoard approves amalgamation of 11 units with coExisting holding structure to continue post amalgamationOther stocks and sectors in the news Mandhana Retail Ventures added to B group & Circuit filter revised to 20% Asian Oilfield board meeting on December 30 to consider and approve allotment of warrants Optiemus Infracom divested entire stake in Kishore Exports for Rs 9.35 cr Dhanuka Agritech board meeting on Jan 3, 2017 to approve final terms & conditions of buyback Akzo Nobel inaugurates first-of-its-kind Specialty Coatings facility in Noida Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to seek shareholder approval for issuing NCDs ICICI Bank , DunlopBank expects to raise Rs 240 crore by selling Dunlop houseListing of PSU subsidiaries in FY18 disnvestment plan Piramal Enterprises , Dalmia, ElecrtosteelPirmal and Dalmia group in race for ElectrosteelIDBI and Bank of Baroda to raise capital via QIP SpiceJet approves Rs 15 crore pay for Ajay Singh