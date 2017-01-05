Stocks in news: Tata Steel, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi

VEDAVAAG Systems | Swaraj Automotives | Hisar Metal | Tata Steel | Steel Authority of India | HDFC Bank | Canara Bank | Dewan Housing Finance Corporation | Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Mahindra and Mahindra | Bajaj Auto | Fortis Healthcare | BGR Energy | MBL Infrastructures and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are stocks, which are in news today.
Jan 05, 2017, 08.17 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in news: Tata Steel, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi

VEDAVAAG Systems | Swaraj Automotives | Hisar Metal | Tata Steel | Steel Authority of India | HDFC Bank | Canara Bank | Dewan Housing Finance Corporation | Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Mahindra and Mahindra | Bajaj Auto | Fortis Healthcare | BGR Energy | MBL Infrastructures and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are stocks, which are in news today.

Stocks in news: Tata Steel, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi

VEDAVAAG Systems | Swaraj Automotives | Hisar Metal | Tata Steel | Steel Authority of India | HDFC Bank | Canara Bank | Dewan Housing Finance Corporation | Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Mahindra and Mahindra | Bajaj Auto | Fortis Healthcare | BGR Energy | MBL Infrastructures and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are stocks, which are in news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

HexawareSasken
Ex-date for buyback eligibility

VEDAVAAG Systems
Circuit revised to 5 percent

Swaraj Automotives
OFS on 5th & 6th January

NSE Listings
Hisar Metal

Intec Capital - CRISIL downgrades long term rating from CRISIL BBB to CRISIL BBB-

Tata Steel
Exploring opportunities in materials Like Silicon as an alternative to steel to introduce second production line

SAIL Says
Apr-Dec sales up 16 percent; both domestic sales & exports contribute growth
April-December saleable steel production up 15 percent Yoy

DHFL reduces home loan lending rates by 50 bps to 8.60 percent

Canara Bank cuts 1-year MCLR rate by 70 bps to 8.45 percent

HDFC Bank cuts MCLR across tenors by up to 90 bps, sets 1-year MCLR at 8.15 percent

Govt might cut import duty on small aircraft

Final EGM in February to Oust Mistry from Tata Sons

Novelis to refinance USD 1.8 billion worth loans

Honda (Unlisted) 2wheeler sales down 20 percent in December

Other stocks and sectors in the news
BPCL plans USD 1 billion dollar bonds to refinance short term loans
Sona promoters buy out M&M in JV for Rs 120 crore
Bajaj Auto workers to go on a 2 day strike on January 7
Fortis Healthcare plans to add 5-6 hospitals in 18 months
BGR Energy forays into large size water treatment biz
Religare in talks with KKR
MBL Infra is looking to raise Rs 300 crore
Bafna Pharma withdraws preferential issue of 40 lakh share warrants. Board meeting on January 7 to consider issue of 80 lakh share warrants
SAT Industries board meeting on January 16 to consider issue of equity on conversion of warrants and invest further in Sah Polymers
Dena Bank board meeting on January 7 to consider raising of capital through equity/bonds
Sun Pharma announces positive topline results for Seciera for treatment of dry eye
Just Dial board meeting on January 17 to consider demerger of Just Dial Global
Canara Bank revised MCLR starting from 8.2 percent to 8.45 percent
Petron Engineering & Shree Cement gets LoI from Shree Cement for civil work worth Rs 33 crore
IP Rings approved rights issue in the ratio of 4:5 at Rs 88.75 per share
Bartronics board meeting on January to consider investment and transfer of Financial Inclusion division to subsidiary
Prima Plastics ’ JV Company completes expansion project from 4.5k tons to 8.5k tons p.a.
Nucleus Software launched PaySe cash solution in 3 new forms
Tata Elxsi partners Irdeto to provide secure in-car display systems
PAE entered pact with Bhuvan K Ajmera to sell 100 percent stake in Pae Renewables
Quick Heal capitalised incorporated unit Seqrite Tech in Dubai
