Stocks in news: Tata Steel, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Tata Elxsi

Here are stocks that are in news today: Hexaware
& Sasken
Ex-date for buyback eligibility VEDAVAAG Systems
Circuit revised to 5 percent Swaraj Automotives
OFS on 5th & 6th JanuaryNSE Listings Hisar Metal Intec Capital
- CRISIL downgrades long term rating from CRISIL BBB to CRISIL BBB- Tata Steel
Exploring opportunities in materials Like Silicon as an alternative to steel to introduce second production line SAIL
Says
Apr-Dec sales up 16 percent; both domestic sales & exports contribute growth
April-December saleable steel production up 15 percent Yoy DHFL
reduces home loan lending rates by 50 bps to 8.60 percent Canara Bank
cuts 1-year MCLR rate by 70 bps to 8.45 percent HDFC Bank
cuts MCLR across tenors by up to 90 bps, sets 1-year MCLR at 8.15 percentGovt might cut import duty on small aircraft
Final EGM in February to Oust Mistry from Tata SonsNovelis
to refinance USD 1.8 billion worth loansHonda
(Unlisted) 2wheeler sales down 20 percent in DecemberOther stocks and sectors in the news BPCL
plans USD 1 billion dollar bonds to refinance short term loans
Sona promoters buy out M&M
in JV for Rs 120 crore Bajaj Auto
workers to go on a 2 day strike on January 7 Fortis Healthcare
plans to add 5-6 hospitals in 18 months BGR Energy
forays into large size water treatment biz Religare
in talks with KKR MBL Infra
is looking to raise Rs 300 crore Bafna Pharma
withdraws preferential issue of 40 lakh share warrants. Board meeting on January 7 to consider issue of 80 lakh share warrants SAT Industries
board meeting on January 16 to consider issue of equity on conversion of warrants and invest further in Sah Polymers Dena Bank
board meeting on January 7 to consider raising of capital through equity/bonds Sun Pharma
announces positive topline results for Seciera for treatment of dry eye Just Dial
board meeting on January 17 to consider demerger of Just Dial Global Canara Bank
revised MCLR starting from 8.2 percent to 8.45 percent Petron Engineering
& Shree Cement
gets LoI from Shree Cement for civil work worth Rs 33 crore IP Rings
approved rights issue in the ratio of 4:5 at Rs 88.75 per share Bartronics
board meeting on January to consider investment and transfer of Financial Inclusion division to subsidiary Prima Plastics
’ JV Company completes expansion project from 4.5k tons to 8.5k tons p.a. Nucleus Software
launched PaySe cash solution in 3 new forms Tata Elxsi
partners Irdeto to provide secure in-car display systems PAE
entered pact with Bhuvan K Ajmera to sell 100 percent stake in Pae Renewables Quick Heal
capitalised incorporated unit Seqrite Tech in Dubai