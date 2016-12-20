Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, InterGlobe

Dec 20, 2016, 10.22 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sun Pharma | Tata Motors | Tata Global Beverages | Tata Chemicals | Tata Steel | Tata Power | Indian Hotels | Wockhardt | Cipla | Granules India | IL&FS Transportation | Tata Coffee | Phoenix Mills | Jet Airways | SpiceJet | InterGlobe Aviation | Borosil Glass and Opto Circuits are stocks, which are in the news today.
Bharat Financial
-98.6 percent of centres record full/partial collections as on December 15
-Full/partial collection centres at 98.6 percent on December 15 versus 95.8 percent on November 24
-Collection efficiency at 97.7 percent with a lag of 4 weeks during demonetisation
-Collection efficiency at 91.2 percent for November 11-December 15 versus 89.3 percent for November 11-25
-Made disbursements of Rs 970 crore since demonetisation
Zee Learn says
-Deny all charges of Tree House which seem malicious, motivated & baseless
-Were taken aback by reports of hundreds of pre-school centres being closed
-Irregularities allegation versus TreeHouse promoters lead to merger withdrawal
Granules India
-US FDA completes inspection of Vizag unit with 7 observations
-Company to respond to US FDA observations within stipulated time
-Vizag unit currently manufactures API intermediates
-Granules OmniChem unit is a 50-50 JV with Ajinomoto OmniChem
Cipla
-Board approves raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via shares, ADRs, FCCBs, GDRs
-Board approves raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs)
TRAI recommendations on free data
-Scheme to provide rural subscribers 100 MB per month free data
-Cost of scheme to be met by department of telecommunications' universal service obligation fund
-Need to introduce third party aggregators to facilitate scheme
-Use of aggregators’ best model to provide non-discriminatory data
-Aggregators should be registered with DoT
-Validity of registrations by aggregators will be for 5 years
ISMA says
-India will not need to import sugar in the next 1 year
-India will have surplus sugar in 2017-18
Wockhardt
-UK MHRA approval status for L-1 unit at Chikalthana continues
-UK MHRA reduced inspection frequency of 2 years from 1 year for Chikalthana
Tata Coffee
-Approves setting up greenfield coffee unit in Vietnam of 5,000 MT capacity
-Estimated cost of project is USD 50 million
Sun Pharma
-US FDA withdraws 28 Sun Pharma ANDAs at company's request: Agencies
-Sun Pharma withdraws ANDAs as products are no longer marketed
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Cyrus Mistry resigns from Tata Motors , Tata Global , Tata Chemicals , Tata Steel , Tata Power , Indian Hotels
- Mcleod Russel dropped from F&O w.e.f. February 27
-Listing of bonus shares - PFC & Indian Hume Pipe
- Yes Bank gets rating of CARE AA and IND AA
- Greenlam Industries - CARE upgrades long term rating from A to A+
- Chemfab Alkalies - CRISIL reaffirms long term rating of BBB+ and downgrades short term rating from A2+ to A2
- IL&FS Transportation subsidiary executed loan agreements worth Rs 188 crore for development of 8 railway over bridges
- Dishman Pharma - HC of Gujarat sanctions amalgamation with Carbogen Amcis and Dishman Care
- Sarda Energy & BHEL planned shut down of one of its 3 units for replacement of old turbine by new turbine supplied by BHEL
- Shoppers Stop opened "Bobbi Brown" store at Inorbit Mall – Malad
- Phoenix Mills to acquire 15.18 percent stake in Offbeat Developers
- KEI Industries signed agreement with Brugg Kabel AG to manufacture extra high voltage cables
- Siyaram Silk Mills - Bombay HC approves amalgamation with Balkrishna Synthetics
- Opto Circuits gets orders worth Rs 91 crore from Philips Health Care
- Gujarat Power Industries Power Company signed power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 25 years
- Borosil Glass gets Rs 92 crore for surrendering land in Andheri
- JSPL plans Rs 8,000 crore investment in Odisha: BS
- IL&FS Transportation to refinance det worth Rs 10,000 crore
- Arvind , Raymond , Aditya Birla Fashion , Indian Terrain - Aparel makers advance end of season sale
- Vedanta to cut aluminum making cost
-Avation stocks ( Jet Airways , SpiceJet , InterGlobe Aviation ) - Aviation companies to face additional tax burden of Rs 15,000 crore: ET
- Future Enterprises - Barand factory to shift focus to north India to expand footprint: Mint
- TV Today not to sell 3 metro FM radio stations to Entertainment Network
