Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, InterGlobe

Sun Pharma | Tata Motors | Tata Global Beverages | Tata Chemicals | Tata Steel | Tata Power | Indian Hotels | Wockhardt | Cipla | Granules India | IL&FS Transportation | Tata Coffee | Phoenix Mills | Jet Airways | SpiceJet | InterGlobe Aviation | Borosil Glass and Opto Circuits are stocks, which are in the news today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks in News

Dec 20, 2016, 10.22 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, InterGlobe

Sun Pharma | Tata Motors | Tata Global Beverages | Tata Chemicals | Tata Steel | Tata Power | Indian Hotels | Wockhardt | Cipla | Granules India | IL&FS Transportation | Tata Coffee | Phoenix Mills | Jet Airways | SpiceJet | InterGlobe Aviation | Borosil Glass and Opto Circuits are stocks, which are in the news today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, InterGlobe

Sun Pharma | Tata Motors | Tata Global Beverages | Tata Chemicals | Tata Steel | Tata Power | Indian Hotels | Wockhardt | Cipla | Granules India | IL&FS Transportation | Tata Coffee | Phoenix Mills | Jet Airways | SpiceJet | InterGlobe Aviation | Borosil Glass and Opto Circuits are stocks, which are in the news today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Bharat Financial
-98.6 percent of centres record full/partial collections as on December 15
-Full/partial collection centres at 98.6 percent on December 15 versus 95.8 percent on November 24
-Collection efficiency at 97.7 percent with a lag of 4 weeks during demonetisation
-Collection efficiency at 91.2 percent for November 11-December 15 versus 89.3 percent for November 11-25
-Made disbursements of Rs 970 crore since demonetisation

Zee Learn says
-Deny all charges of Tree House which seem malicious, motivated & baseless
-Were taken aback by reports of hundreds of pre-school centres being closed
-Irregularities allegation versus TreeHouse promoters lead to merger withdrawal

Granules India
-US FDA completes inspection of Vizag unit with 7 observations
-Company to respond to US FDA observations within stipulated time
-Vizag unit currently manufactures API intermediates
-Granules OmniChem unit is a 50-50 JV with Ajinomoto OmniChem

Cipla
-Board approves raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via shares, ADRs, FCCBs, GDRs
-Board approves raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs)

TRAI recommendations on free data
-Scheme to provide rural subscribers 100 MB per month free data
-Cost of scheme to be met by department of telecommunications' universal service obligation fund
-Need to introduce third party aggregators to facilitate scheme
-Use of aggregators’ best model to provide non-discriminatory data
-Aggregators should be registered with DoT
-Validity of registrations by aggregators will be for 5 years

ISMA says
-India will not need to import sugar in the next 1 year
-India will have surplus sugar in 2017-18

Wockhardt
-UK MHRA approval status for L-1 unit at Chikalthana continues
-UK MHRA reduced inspection frequency of 2 years from 1 year for Chikalthana

Tata Coffee
-Approves setting up greenfield coffee unit in Vietnam of 5,000 MT capacity
-Estimated cost of project is USD 50 million

Sun Pharma
-US FDA withdraws 28 Sun Pharma ANDAs at company's request: Agencies
-Sun Pharma withdraws ANDAs as products are no longer marketed

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Cyrus Mistry resigns from Tata Motors , Tata Global , Tata Chemicals , Tata Steel , Tata Power , Indian Hotels
- Mcleod Russel dropped from F&O w.e.f. February 27
-Listing of bonus shares - PFC & Indian Hume Pipe
- Yes Bank gets rating of CARE AA and IND AA
- Greenlam Industries - CARE upgrades long term rating from A to A+
- Chemfab Alkalies - CRISIL reaffirms long term rating of BBB+ and downgrades short term rating from A2+ to A2
- IL&FS Transportation subsidiary executed loan agreements worth Rs 188 crore for development of 8 railway over bridges
- Dishman Pharma - HC of Gujarat sanctions amalgamation with Carbogen Amcis and Dishman Care
- Sarda Energy & BHEL planned shut down of one of its 3 units for replacement of old turbine by new turbine supplied by BHEL
- Shoppers Stop opened "Bobbi Brown" store at Inorbit Mall – Malad
- Phoenix Mills to acquire 15.18 percent stake in Offbeat Developers
- KEI Industries signed agreement with Brugg Kabel AG to manufacture extra high voltage cables
- Siyaram Silk Mills - Bombay HC approves amalgamation with Balkrishna Synthetics
- Opto Circuits gets orders worth Rs 91 crore from Philips Health Care
- Gujarat Power Industries Power Company signed power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 25 years
- Borosil Glass gets Rs 92 crore for surrendering land in Andheri
- JSPL plans Rs 8,000 crore investment in Odisha: BS
- IL&FS Transportation to refinance det worth Rs 10,000 crore
- Arvind , Raymond , Aditya Birla Fashion , Indian Terrain - Aparel makers advance end of season sale
- Vedanta to cut aluminum making cost
-Avation stocks ( Jet Airways , SpiceJet , InterGlobe Aviation ) - Aviation companies to face additional tax burden of Rs 15,000 crore: ET
- Future Enterprises - Barand factory to shift focus to north India to expand footprint: Mint
- TV Today not to sell 3 metro FM radio stations to Entertainment Network

Tags  Stocks Bharat Financial Inclusion Zee Learn Tree House Education and Accessories Granules India Cipla Wockhardt Tata Coffee Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Tata Motors Tata Global Beverage Tata Chemicals Tata Steel Tata Power Company Indian Hotels Company Mcleod Russel (India) Power Finance Corporation Indian Hume Pipe Company Yes Bank Greenlam Industries Chemfab Alkalies ILandFS Transportation Networks Dishman Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Sarda Energy and Minerals Bharat Heavy Electricals Shoppers Stop Phoenix Mills KEI Industries Siyaram Silk Mills Opto Circuits India Gujarat Industries Power Co. Borosil Glass Works Jindal Steel & Power Arvind Raymond Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Indian Terrain Fashions Vedanta Jet Airways SpiceJet Interglobe Aviatio

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, InterGlobe

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login