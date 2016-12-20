Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, InterGlobe

Bharat Financial

-98.6 percent of centres record full/partial collections as on December 15

-Full/partial collection centres at 98.6 percent on December 15 versus 95.8 percent on November 24

-Collection efficiency at 97.7 percent with a lag of 4 weeks during demonetisation

-Collection efficiency at 91.2 percent for November 11-December 15 versus 89.3 percent for November 11-25

-Made disbursements of Rs 970 crore since demonetisation

Zee Learn says

-Deny all charges of Tree House which seem malicious, motivated & baseless

-Were taken aback by reports of hundreds of pre-school centres being closed

-Irregularities allegation versus TreeHouse promoters lead to merger withdrawal

Granules India

-US FDA completes inspection of Vizag unit with 7 observations

-Company to respond to US FDA observations within stipulated time

-Vizag unit currently manufactures API intermediates

-Granules OmniChem unit is a 50-50 JV with Ajinomoto OmniChem

Cipla

-Board approves raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via shares, ADRs, FCCBs, GDRs

-Board approves raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs)

TRAI recommendations on free data

-Scheme to provide rural subscribers 100 MB per month free data

-Cost of scheme to be met by department of telecommunications' universal service obligation fund

-Need to introduce third party aggregators to facilitate scheme

-Use of aggregators’ best model to provide non-discriminatory data

-Aggregators should be registered with DoT

-Validity of registrations by aggregators will be for 5 years

ISMA says

-India will not need to import sugar in the next 1 year

-India will have surplus sugar in 2017-18

Wockhardt

-UK MHRA approval status for L-1 unit at Chikalthana continues

-UK MHRA reduced inspection frequency of 2 years from 1 year for Chikalthana

Tata Coffee

-Approves setting up greenfield coffee unit in Vietnam of 5,000 MT capacity

-Estimated cost of project is USD 50 million

Sun Pharma

-US FDA withdraws 28 Sun Pharma ANDAs at company's request: Agencies

-Sun Pharma withdraws ANDAs as products are no longer marketed

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-Cyrus Mistry resigns from Tata Motors , Tata Global , Tata Chemicals , Tata Steel , Tata Power , Indian Hotels

- Mcleod Russel dropped from F&O w.e.f. February 27

-Listing of bonus shares - PFC & Indian Hume Pipe

- Yes Bank gets rating of CARE AA and IND AA

- Greenlam Industries - CARE upgrades long term rating from A to A+

- Chemfab Alkalies - CRISIL reaffirms long term rating of BBB+ and downgrades short term rating from A2+ to A2

- IL&FS Transportation subsidiary executed loan agreements worth Rs 188 crore for development of 8 railway over bridges

- Dishman Pharma - HC of Gujarat sanctions amalgamation with Carbogen Amcis and Dishman Care

- Sarda Energy & BHEL planned shut down of one of its 3 units for replacement of old turbine by new turbine supplied by BHEL

- Shoppers Stop opened "Bobbi Brown" store at Inorbit Mall – Malad

- Phoenix Mills to acquire 15.18 percent stake in Offbeat Developers

- KEI Industries signed agreement with Brugg Kabel AG to manufacture extra high voltage cables

- Siyaram Silk Mills - Bombay HC approves amalgamation with Balkrishna Synthetics

- Opto Circuits gets orders worth Rs 91 crore from Philips Health Care

- Gujarat Power Industries Power Company signed power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 25 years

- Borosil Glass gets Rs 92 crore for surrendering land in Andheri

- JSPL plans Rs 8,000 crore investment in Odisha: BS

- IL&FS Transportation to refinance det worth Rs 10,000 crore

- Arvind , Raymond , Aditya Birla Fashion , Indian Terrain - Aparel makers advance end of season sale

- Vedanta to cut aluminum making cost

-Avation stocks ( Jet Airways , SpiceJet , InterGlobe Aviation ) - Aviation companies to face additional tax burden of Rs 15,000 crore: ET

- Future Enterprises - Barand factory to shift focus to north India to expand footprint: Mint

- TV Today not to sell 3 metro FM radio stations to Entertainment Network