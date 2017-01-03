Jan 03, 2017, 10.44 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Tata Motors | Bharti Airtel | ICICI Bank | TVS Motor | Hero Motocorp | Aban Offshore | Asian Oilfield | GE Shipping | Exide Industries | Tata Power | JSW Steel | Tata Steel | SAIL and Kalyani Steel are stocks, which are in the news today.
Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Bharti, Hero, Tata Power, Exide
TVS Motor
-December domestic 2-wheeler sales down 8.8 percent at 153,413 units versus 168,160 units (YoY)
-Total sales down 8.5 percent at 184,901 units versus 202,021 units (YoY)
-3-Wheeler sales down 32.8 percent at 5,393 units versus 8,020 units (YoY)
Hero Motocorp
-December total sales down 33.9 percent at 330,202 units versus 499,665 units (YoY)
-January-December 2-wheeler sales up 4.3 percent at 67.63 lakh units (YoY)
-Hero Motocorp says Gurgaon, Neemrana & Haridwar manufacturing units shut from December 26-31 for maintenance
Tata Motors
-December total sales up 2 percent at 40,944 versus 39,973 units (YoY)
-Passenger vehicle sales up 35 percent at 10,827 units (YoY)
-Commercial vehicle sales down 9 percent at 24,998 units (YoY)
-Commercial vehicle market remains under pressure due to demonetisation
-Exports up 12 percent at 5,119 units versus 4,557 units (YoY)
-Bus segment up 59 percent, construction vehicle up 22 percent (YoY)
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
- Varun Beverages : CRISIL upgrades long term rating from A to A+ and short term rating from A1 and A1+
- Tata Teleservices : India Ratings & Research downgrades long term rating from A+ to A
- Asahi Songwon : CARE upgrades long term rating from A+ to AA-
- SML Isuzu December sales up 16.4 percent at 1021 units versus 877 units
- ICICI Bank reduces MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) by 0.7 percent starting from 8 percent to 8.2 percent
- Andhra Bank cuts MCLR by 80 bps starting from 8.45 percent to 8.65 percent
- OBC cuts MCLR by 70 bps to 80 bps starting from 8.4 percent to 8.6 percent
- Aban Offshore completed sale and acquisition of shares in 2 subsidiaries
- Power Grid transferred 3.06 crore shares of POSOCO to government for Rs 81.21 crore
- Asian Oilfield gets shareholder approval for allotment of convertible warrants to promoter group
- Bajaj Hindusthan entered into contract for sale of co-generation power business
- Dhanuka Agritech gets shareholder approval for buyback of shares
- GE Shipping signed contract to buy 2 Suezmax crude carriers
- Bharti Airtel in talks to buy India business of Telenor
-Restaurant players in focus as service charge by hotel and restaurants not mandatory
- Idea Cellular plans to raise Rs 100 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCD)
- Exide Industries plans to invest additional Rs 300 crore in Haldia battery palnt
- Tata Power 's Odisha Power project shelved
- JSW Steel , Tata Steel , SAIL , Kalyani Steel etc in focus: Steel manufacturers to increase steel prices in CY17
- HPCL to invest Rs 1,200 crore in city gas distribution business
- Balrampur Chini gets shareholder nod for buyback of up to Rs 175 crore at Rs 175/sh
-Mangal Keshav Capital cuts stake in iStreet Network by 2.11 percent to 5.52 percent via open market
