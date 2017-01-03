Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Bharti, Hero, Tata Power, Exide

TVS Motor

-December domestic 2-wheeler sales down 8.8 percent at 153,413 units versus 168,160 units (YoY)

-Total sales down 8.5 percent at 184,901 units versus 202,021 units (YoY)

-3-Wheeler sales down 32.8 percent at 5,393 units versus 8,020 units (YoY)

Hero Motocorp

-December total sales down 33.9 percent at 330,202 units versus 499,665 units (YoY)

-January-December 2-wheeler sales up 4.3 percent at 67.63 lakh units (YoY)

-Hero Motocorp says Gurgaon, Neemrana & Haridwar manufacturing units shut from December 26-31 for maintenance

Tata Motors

-December total sales up 2 percent at 40,944 versus 39,973 units (YoY)

-Passenger vehicle sales up 35 percent at 10,827 units (YoY)

-Commercial vehicle sales down 9 percent at 24,998 units (YoY)

-Commercial vehicle market remains under pressure due to demonetisation

-Exports up 12 percent at 5,119 units versus 4,557 units (YoY)

-Bus segment up 59 percent, construction vehicle up 22 percent (YoY)

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

- Varun Beverages : CRISIL upgrades long term rating from A to A+ and short term rating from A1 and A1+

- Tata Teleservices : India Ratings & Research downgrades long term rating from A+ to A

- Asahi Songwon : CARE upgrades long term rating from A+ to AA-

- SML Isuzu December sales up 16.4 percent at 1021 units versus 877 units

- ICICI Bank reduces MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) by 0.7 percent starting from 8 percent to 8.2 percent

- Andhra Bank cuts MCLR by 80 bps starting from 8.45 percent to 8.65 percent

- OBC cuts MCLR by 70 bps to 80 bps starting from 8.4 percent to 8.6 percent

- Aban Offshore completed sale and acquisition of shares in 2 subsidiaries

- Power Grid transferred 3.06 crore shares of POSOCO to government for Rs 81.21 crore

- Asian Oilfield gets shareholder approval for allotment of convertible warrants to promoter group

- Bajaj Hindusthan entered into contract for sale of co-generation power business

- Dhanuka Agritech gets shareholder approval for buyback of shares

- GE Shipping signed contract to buy 2 Suezmax crude carriers

- Bharti Airtel in talks to buy India business of Telenor

-Restaurant players in focus as service charge by hotel and restaurants not mandatory

- Idea Cellular plans to raise Rs 100 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCD)

- Exide Industries plans to invest additional Rs 300 crore in Haldia battery palnt

- Tata Power 's Odisha Power project shelved

- JSW Steel , Tata Steel , SAIL , Kalyani Steel etc in focus: Steel manufacturers to increase steel prices in CY17

- HPCL to invest Rs 1,200 crore in city gas distribution business

- Balrampur Chini gets shareholder nod for buyback of up to Rs 175 crore at Rs 175/sh

-Mangal Keshav Capital cuts stake in iStreet Network by 2.11 percent to 5.52 percent via open market