Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, Strides, JK Paper, Edelweiss

Dec 23, 2016, 11.09 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sun Pharma | Maruti Suzuki | Redington | Sasken Communications | Voltamp Transformers | Strides Arcolab | JK Paper | Edelweiss Financial | Tata Metaliks | Hinduja Ventures | Suzlon Energy | Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Hinduja Ventures are stocks, which are in the news today.
Sun Pharma
-Acquires 1.3 crore series B preffered stock of US-based company scPharmaceuticals Inc
-Acquires preferred series B stock in scPharma for USD 13 million
Wipro
-Reaches an agreement with US Securities & Exchange Commission to resolve 6-year old investigation
-As per agreement, company to pay penalty of USD 5 million to US SEC
Reliance Home Finance
-Issue oversubscribed; gets bids for Rs 4,000 crore versus Rs 1,000 crore target
-Issue to close today instead of January 6
Maruti Suzuki
-Toshiaki Hasuike ceases to be whole-time director designated as joint managing director
-Toshiaki Hasuike continues as a non-executive director
Hinduja Ventures
-Board approves subscribing to 16.57 lakh Hinduja Leyland Finance shares at Rs 79 each
-Board approves divestment of 4.36 crore Hinduja Energy shares at Rs 31.58 each
Tata Motors EGM results
-Shareholders vote to remove Nusli Wadia as director of the company
-71.2 percent of total number of votes cast, support Wadia's removal resolution
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
- Dr Reddy's Labs gets tentative US FDA nod for Guaifenesin/Pseudoephedrine drug
- Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for Pitavastatin calcium
- Kotak Mahindra Bank under I-T scanner; fake accounts with nearly Rs 70 crore found: CNN-News18
- Puravankara Projects name changed to Puravankara
- Future Consumer - CARE reaffirms rating of A and A1
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services establishes Rs 5,000 crore medium term note program
- Suzlon partners with AMP Solar for 15 MW solar project in Telangana
- Hinduja Ventures approved disinvestment of 4.36 crore shares of Hinduja Energy at Rs 31.58 per share
- JBM Auto board meeting on December 29 to reconsider fund raising including QIP
- Good Luck India board meeting on December 27 to consider issue of convertible warrants to promoters
- Asian Oilfield board meeting on December 27 to consider allotment of warrants to proposed allotees
- Igarashi Motors board meeting on December 26 to consider amalgamation of group companies
- AGI Infra board meeting on December 30 to increase borrowing limits and issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 25 crore
- JSW Energy board meeting on December 27 to consider issue of NCDs
- Welspun Enterprises approved buyback worth Rs 269 crore at Rs 62 per share
- Tata Metaliks DI Pipes to be amalgamated w.e.f. December 22, 2016
- JK Paper to sell 20 percent stake in Oji JK Packaging to Oji Holdings
- Edelweiss Financial likely to raise Rs 600-750 crore via ECL Finance listing: ET
-KKR to lend USD 100 million to Strides Arcolab 's promoters
- UB Holdings ' N Srinivasan resigns as director
- Voltamp Transformers suspended Savli factory operations effective from December 21
-Karnataka High Court accepts Sasken Communications arm's petition to withdraw merger with company
-ProConnect increases stake to 76 percent in Redington 's arm with option of buying additional 24 percent
