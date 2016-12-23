Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, Strides, JK Paper, Edelweiss

Sun Pharma

-Acquires 1.3 crore series B preffered stock of US-based company scPharmaceuticals Inc

-Acquires preferred series B stock in scPharma for USD 13 million



Wipro

-Reaches an agreement with US Securities & Exchange Commission to resolve 6-year old investigation

-As per agreement, company to pay penalty of USD 5 million to US SEC

Reliance Home Finance

-Issue oversubscribed; gets bids for Rs 4,000 crore versus Rs 1,000 crore target

-Issue to close today instead of January 6

Maruti Suzuki

-Toshiaki Hasuike ceases to be whole-time director designated as joint managing director

-Toshiaki Hasuike continues as a non-executive director

Hinduja Ventures

-Board approves subscribing to 16.57 lakh Hinduja Leyland Finance shares at Rs 79 each

-Board approves divestment of 4.36 crore Hinduja Energy shares at Rs 31.58 each

Tata Motors EGM results

-Shareholders vote to remove Nusli Wadia as director of the company

-71.2 percent of total number of votes cast, support Wadia's removal resolution

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

- Dr Reddy's Labs gets tentative US FDA nod for Guaifenesin/Pseudoephedrine drug

- Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for Pitavastatin calcium

- Kotak Mahindra Bank under I-T scanner; fake accounts with nearly Rs 70 crore found: CNN-News18

- Puravankara Projects name changed to Puravankara

- Future Consumer - CARE reaffirms rating of A and A1

- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services establishes Rs 5,000 crore medium term note program

- Suzlon partners with AMP Solar for 15 MW solar project in Telangana

- Hinduja Ventures approved disinvestment of 4.36 crore shares of Hinduja Energy at Rs 31.58 per share

- JBM Auto board meeting on December 29 to reconsider fund raising including QIP

- Good Luck India board meeting on December 27 to consider issue of convertible warrants to promoters

- Asian Oilfield board meeting on December 27 to consider allotment of warrants to proposed allotees

- Igarashi Motors board meeting on December 26 to consider amalgamation of group companies

- AGI Infra board meeting on December 30 to increase borrowing limits and issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 25 crore

- JSW Energy board meeting on December 27 to consider issue of NCDs

- Welspun Enterprises approved buyback worth Rs 269 crore at Rs 62 per share

- Tata Metaliks DI Pipes to be amalgamated w.e.f. December 22, 2016

- JK Paper to sell 20 percent stake in Oji JK Packaging to Oji Holdings

- Edelweiss Financial likely to raise Rs 600-750 crore via ECL Finance listing: ET

-KKR to lend USD 100 million to Strides Arcolab 's promoters

- UB Holdings ' N Srinivasan resigns as director

- Voltamp Transformers suspended Savli factory operations effective from December 21

-Karnataka High Court accepts Sasken Communications arm's petition to withdraw merger with company

-ProConnect increases stake to 76 percent in Redington 's arm with option of buying additional 24 percent