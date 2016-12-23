Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, Strides, JK Paper, Edelweiss

Sun Pharma | Maruti Suzuki | Redington | Sasken Communications | Voltamp Transformers | Strides Arcolab | JK Paper | Edelweiss Financial | Tata Metaliks | Hinduja Ventures | Suzlon Energy | Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Hinduja Ventures are stocks, which are in the news today.
Dec 23, 2016, 11.09 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, Strides, JK Paper, Edelweiss

Sun Pharma | Maruti Suzuki | Redington | Sasken Communications | Voltamp Transformers | Strides Arcolab | JK Paper | Edelweiss Financial | Tata Metaliks | Hinduja Ventures | Suzlon Energy | Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Hinduja Ventures are stocks, which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Sun Pharma
-Acquires 1.3 crore series B preffered stock of US-based company scPharmaceuticals Inc
-Acquires preferred series B stock in scPharma for USD 13 million

Wipro
-Reaches an agreement with US Securities & Exchange Commission to resolve 6-year old investigation
-As per agreement, company to pay penalty of USD 5 million to US SEC

Reliance Home Finance
-Issue oversubscribed; gets bids for Rs 4,000 crore versus Rs 1,000 crore target
-Issue to close today instead of January 6

Maruti Suzuki
-Toshiaki Hasuike ceases to be whole-time director designated as joint managing director
-Toshiaki Hasuike continues as a non-executive director

Hinduja Ventures
-Board approves subscribing to 16.57 lakh Hinduja Leyland Finance shares at Rs 79 each
-Board approves divestment of 4.36 crore Hinduja Energy shares at Rs 31.58 each

Tata Motors EGM results
-Shareholders vote to remove Nusli Wadia as director of the company
-71.2 percent of total number of votes cast, support Wadia's removal resolution

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
- Dr Reddy's Labs gets tentative US FDA nod for Guaifenesin/Pseudoephedrine drug
- Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for Pitavastatin calcium
- Kotak Mahindra Bank under I-T scanner; fake accounts with nearly Rs 70 crore found: CNN-News18
- Puravankara Projects name changed to Puravankara
- Future Consumer - CARE reaffirms rating of A and A1
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services establishes Rs 5,000 crore medium term note program
- Suzlon partners with AMP Solar for 15 MW solar project in Telangana
- Hinduja Ventures approved disinvestment of 4.36 crore shares of Hinduja Energy at Rs 31.58 per share
- JBM Auto board meeting on December 29 to reconsider fund raising including QIP
- Good Luck India board meeting on December 27 to consider issue of convertible warrants to promoters
- Asian Oilfield board meeting on December 27 to consider allotment of warrants to proposed allotees
- Igarashi Motors board meeting on December 26 to consider amalgamation of group companies
- AGI Infra board meeting on December 30 to increase borrowing limits and issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 25 crore
- JSW Energy board meeting on December 27 to consider issue of NCDs
- Welspun Enterprises approved buyback worth Rs 269 crore at Rs 62 per share
- Tata Metaliks DI Pipes to be amalgamated w.e.f. December 22, 2016
- JK Paper to sell 20 percent stake in Oji JK Packaging to Oji Holdings
- Edelweiss Financial likely to raise Rs 600-750 crore via ECL Finance listing: ET
-KKR to lend USD 100 million to Strides Arcolab 's promoters
- UB Holdings ' N Srinivasan resigns as director
- Voltamp Transformers suspended Savli factory operations effective from December 21
-Karnataka High Court accepts Sasken Communications arm's petition to withdraw merger with company
-ProConnect increases stake to 76 percent in Redington 's arm with option of buying additional 24 percent

Tags  Stocks Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Maruti Suzuki India Hinduja Ventures Tata Motors Dr Reddys Laboratories Aurobindo Pharma Kotak Mahindra Bank Puravankara Projects Future Consumer Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Suzlon Energy JBM Auto Good Luck India Asian Oilfield Services Igarashi Motors AGI Infra JSW Energy Welspun Enterprises Tata Metaliks JK Paper Edelweiss Financial Services Strides Shasun United Breweries Holdings Voltamp Transformers Sasken Communication Technologies Redington (India) Wipro

