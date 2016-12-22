Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, Jet, IndusInd, DLF, Ashoka Buildcon

Sun Pharma

-To acquire oncology product Odomzo from Novartis for global markets

-To make upfront payment of USD 175 million and additional milestone payments for Odomzo



SPARC

-Gets complete response letter from US FDA for Xelpros

-complete response letter indicates resolution of deficiency identified in Halol inspection

-No requirements of additional data from USFDA in complete response letter

Tata Steel EGM results

-90.8 percent shareholders vote for removal of Nusli Wadia as director

-82.5 percent institutional shareholders who have voted, support Wadia's removal

-84.4 percent retail shareholders who have voted, support Wadia's removal

-Over 3/4th of total shareholders support Wadia's removal as director

Government pushes for voluntary scheme to scrap 15-year old heavy vehicles: Sources

-Voluntary scrappage scheme will be time-bound

-Voluntary scheme to be withdrawn after final rules on scrapping old vehicles are introduced

-Commercial vehicle owners who opt for scheme to get concessions on new purchases

-Scheme to give financial incentives to owners like scrap value, concessions by OEMs & government

-Government may consider extending voluntary scrappage scheme to 10-year old vehicles later

-Government claims voluntary scrappage scheme to help in reducing pollution by 25-30 percent

-Transport Ministry expects committee of secretaries' report/views by December-end

Niko

-Niko signs asset purchase agreement with Sun Petrochemicals: Reuters

-Niko signs agreement with Sun Petrochemicals to divest 33.33 percent stake in Hazira Field

Department Of Pharma

-Includes Cardiac Stents, Bare Metal Stents as 'scheduled drug'

-Includes drug Eluting Stents as 'scheduled drug'

Kandagiri Spinning

-Shareholders approve sale/transfer of 10.125 MW wind energy generators

-Shareholders approve sale/transfer of part of remaining assets of company

IndusInd Bank says

-Have come across a case of illegal exchange of notes by employee

-Cash found at the location was not withdrawn from the branch

-Bank has not noticed any irregularities thereof

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

- Navneet Education buyback window from December 22 to January 4

- Infinite Computer Solutions ex-date for buyback eligibility

- Store One name changed to SORIL Infra Resources

- Empee Distilleries board meeting on December 26 to consider sale of 1.95 crore shares in Empee Hotels

- Alankit appointed as E-KYC user agency by UIDAI to provide Aadhar enabled services

- South Indian Bank approved rights issue in the ratio 1:3 for Rs 14 per share

-HC of Delhi approves amalgamation between Texmaco Rail & Kalindee Rail

- IFCI revised short term benchmark rate from 8.5 percent per annum to 8.6 percent

- Steel Exchange of India seeks shareholder approval for preferential issue

- Nitesh Estates redeemed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 70 crore held by IDFC

- Future Enterprises approved & allotted NCDs worth Rs 45 crore

- Jet Airways plans to raise USD 100 million to refinance costlier rupee debt

- Ashoka Buildcon says to provide exit to Macquarie-SBI funds

-HC upholds order directing actions against DLF

- Bajaj Auto to hike prices of motorcycle by Rs 1500 from January

-Banks loans grow by Rs 73000 crore in fortnight

- JSW Steel shareholders approve splitting each share into Rs 10

- KDDL approves allotting 2.64 lakh convertible warrants at Rs 265 each to promoter

- Ambition Mica EGM on January 19 to consider issuing 1 bonus share for every 2 held

- Capital First approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs 100 crore on private placement basis

- Balmer Lawrie shareholders approve bonus share issue

-Government panel approves 29 road projects in 14 states worth Rs 1,444 crore: Reuters