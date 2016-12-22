Dec 22, 2016, 01.13 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sun Pharma | IndusInd Bank | Jet Airways | DLF | Kandagiri Spinning | Empee Distilleries | Alankit | Kalindee Rail | Ashoka Buildcon | JSW Steel and Balmer Lawrie are stocks, which are in the news today.
Stocks in news: Sun Pharma, Jet, IndusInd, DLF, Ashoka Buildcon
Sun Pharma
-To acquire oncology product Odomzo from Novartis for global markets
-To make upfront payment of USD 175 million and additional milestone payments for Odomzo
SPARC
-Gets complete response letter from US FDA for Xelpros
-complete response letter indicates resolution of deficiency identified in Halol inspection
-No requirements of additional data from USFDA in complete response letter
Tata Steel EGM results
-90.8 percent shareholders vote for removal of Nusli Wadia as director
-82.5 percent institutional shareholders who have voted, support Wadia's removal
-84.4 percent retail shareholders who have voted, support Wadia's removal
-Over 3/4th of total shareholders support Wadia's removal as director
Government pushes for voluntary scheme to scrap 15-year old heavy vehicles: Sources
-Voluntary scrappage scheme will be time-bound
-Voluntary scheme to be withdrawn after final rules on scrapping old vehicles are introduced
-Commercial vehicle owners who opt for scheme to get concessions on new purchases
-Scheme to give financial incentives to owners like scrap value, concessions by OEMs & government
-Government may consider extending voluntary scrappage scheme to 10-year old vehicles later
-Government claims voluntary scrappage scheme to help in reducing pollution by 25-30 percent
-Transport Ministry expects committee of secretaries' report/views by December-end
Niko
-Niko signs asset purchase agreement with Sun Petrochemicals: Reuters
-Niko signs agreement with Sun Petrochemicals to divest 33.33 percent stake in Hazira Field
Department Of Pharma
-Includes Cardiac Stents, Bare Metal Stents as 'scheduled drug'
-Includes drug Eluting Stents as 'scheduled drug'
Kandagiri Spinning
-Shareholders approve sale/transfer of 10.125 MW wind energy generators
-Shareholders approve sale/transfer of part of remaining assets of company
IndusInd Bank says
-Have come across a case of illegal exchange of notes by employee
-Cash found at the location was not withdrawn from the branch
-Bank has not noticed any irregularities thereof
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
- Navneet Education buyback window from December 22 to January 4
- Infinite Computer Solutions ex-date for buyback eligibility
- Store One name changed to SORIL Infra Resources
- Empee Distilleries board meeting on December 26 to consider sale of 1.95 crore shares in Empee Hotels
- Alankit appointed as E-KYC user agency by UIDAI to provide Aadhar enabled services
- South Indian Bank approved rights issue in the ratio 1:3 for Rs 14 per share
-HC of Delhi approves amalgamation between Texmaco Rail & Kalindee Rail
- IFCI revised short term benchmark rate from 8.5 percent per annum to 8.6 percent
- Steel Exchange of India seeks shareholder approval for preferential issue
- Nitesh Estates redeemed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 70 crore held by IDFC
- Future Enterprises approved & allotted NCDs worth Rs 45 crore
- Jet Airways plans to raise USD 100 million to refinance costlier rupee debt
- Ashoka Buildcon says to provide exit to Macquarie-SBI funds
-HC upholds order directing actions against DLF
- Bajaj Auto to hike prices of motorcycle by Rs 1500 from January
-Banks loans grow by Rs 73000 crore in fortnight
- JSW Steel shareholders approve splitting each share into Rs 10
- KDDL approves allotting 2.64 lakh convertible warrants at Rs 265 each to promoter
- Ambition Mica EGM on January 19 to consider issuing 1 bonus share for every 2 held
- Capital First approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs 100 crore on private placement basis
- Balmer Lawrie shareholders approve bonus share issue
-Government panel approves 29 road projects in 14 states worth Rs 1,444 crore: Reuters
