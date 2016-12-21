Stocks in news: SBI, Aurobindo, RComm, Datamatics, NIIT Tech

SBI | Bharti Airtel | Sun Pharma | Aurobindo Pharma | Idea Cellular | Reliance Communications | Godrej Consumer | Jyoti Structures | Jindal Steel | Indo Borax | Oriental Carbon | Vatin Agro | Datamatics | Shoppers Stop and NIIT Technologies are stocks, which are in the news today.
Dec 21, 2016, 09.57 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in news: SBI, Aurobindo, RComm, Datamatics, NIIT Tech

SBI | Bharti Airtel | Sun Pharma | Aurobindo Pharma | Idea Cellular | Reliance Communications | Godrej Consumer | Jyoti Structures | Jindal Steel | Indo Borax | Oriental Carbon | Vatin Agro | Datamatics | Shoppers Stop and NIIT Technologies are stocks, which are in the news today.

Stocks in news: SBI, Aurobindo, RComm, Datamatics, NIIT Tech

SBI | Bharti Airtel | Sun Pharma | Aurobindo Pharma | Idea Cellular | Reliance Communications | Godrej Consumer | Jyoti Structures | Jindal Steel | Indo Borax | Oriental Carbon | Vatin Agro | Datamatics | Shoppers Stop and NIIT Technologies are stocks, which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

RS Kalsi, Maruti Suzuki
-Will launch Ignis in the Nexa channel in mid-January
-Introduced special application to book Ignis online & make payments
-Ignis is an urban premium compact
-Ignis is targetted at the millennials
-Will deliver growth better than industry levels
-Confident to achieve the sales target set out at the start of the year
-Need to beef up efforts to meet targets post demonetisation
-Need a tax structure that encourages production of small cars
-Higher car production will make India an automobile hub
-Duty structure should encourage better exports

NIIT Technologies
-Enters into a settlement agreement for a government order
-May see a partial reversal in provision of the government contract

RBI to government
-100 percent tax deduction may be made available against non-performing assets (NPA) provisioning
-Rs 1.5 lakh annual 80C limit for tax deductions may be raised

Bankers to government
-Extend 60-day relaxation to classify an asset as NPA under demonetisation
-NBFC sector suggested extending the 60-day window till March-end
-Give tax incentives to retailers, consumers for digital payments
-TDS limit on fixed deposit for senior citizens should be hiked to Rs 50,000 from Rs 10,000
-Government must assure that withdrawal limits will be removed post December 30

Foreign Investment Promotion Board
-To consider 17 FDI (foreign direct investment) proposals on December 28
-To consider Idea Cellular & Menon Bearings ' FDI proposals on December 28

Binani Industries
-Unit Edayar Zinc gets notice; banks to take possession of mortgaged properties
-Company advised that move by banks is illegal & is taking suitable legal remedies

Bharti Airtel
-Signs pact with Orascom to buy Middle East North Africa submarine cable system
-Acquisition of MENA-SCS will strengthen global network
-Orascom Telecom Media to sell entire stake in MENA-SCS to Bharti Airtel for USD 90 million

Aurobindo Pharma : Sources
-Company's unit 1 received only 1 observation post inspection in October
-Observation is minor & procedural, to do with equipment cleaning

SBI
-Gets shareholder nod for preferential issue to government for up to Rs 5,681 crore
-Gets shareholder nod for public or private placement of up to Rs 15,000 crore

Reliance Communications : Sources
-Reliance Communications likely to announce tower sale deal with Brookfield this week
-Reliance Communications likely to sell 100 percent stake in tower arm to Brookfield
-Reliance Communications likely to receive Rs 11,000 crore as upfront payment for the tower sale
-Reliance Communications may get close to Rs 9,000 crore over 3-5 years depending on performance
-Reliance Communications, Brookfield did not offer any comment to CNBC-TV18
Alert: Reliance Communications, Brookfield signed non-binding term sheet in October 2016
-Reliance Communications to use deal proceeds to reduce debt

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Maxwell Industries name changed to VIP Clothing
- Laurus Labs added to BSE IPO Index
- Allcargo Logistics buyback window from December 21 to January 3
- Capital First approved issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore with green shoe option of Rs 10 crore
- Sun Pharma completes acquisition of 85.1 percent of Jio Biosintez
- Satin Creditcare board meeting on December 23 for issuance of NCDs up to Rs 15 crore
- Godrej Consumer increased its stake from 51 percent to 100 percent in Charm Industries
- Vitan Agro board meeting on December 28 to consider 100 percent divestment of Amirdham Food
- Jyoti Structures received order worth USD 15 million from ESKOM
- Seamec to hire vessel "HAL Supporter"
- Indo Borax & Chemicals ' plant shut down for about 30 days for clearance of inventory
- Essel Propack to raise Rs 20 crore via commercial papers
- Oriental Carbon & Chemicals started commercial production ahead of schedule in Mundra
-Warburg, Carlyle & Japanese company are final bidders for GE stake in SBI card: ET
-Rakesh Jhunjhunwala partnered Insync Capital buys 2.95 lakh shares in Datamatics
- Shoppers Stop to raise Rs 150-200 crore via stake sale: FE
- Jindal Steel may sell stake in Oman unit to cut debt: Mint
-Analjit Singh resigns as independent director of Tata Global Beverage
-Darius Pandole resigns as non-executive independent director of Tata Global Beverage
- Tata Power cancels extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 26 as Mistry resigns as director

Tags  Stocks Maruti Suzuki India NIIT Technologies Idea Cellular Menon Bearings Binani Industries Bharti Airtel Aurobindo Pharma State Bank of India Reliance Communications VIP Clothing Laurus Labs Allcargo Logistics Capital First Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Satin Creditcare Network Godrej Consumer Products Vitan Agro Industries Jyoti Structures Seamec Indo Borax and Chemicals Essel Propack Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Datamatics Global Services Shoppers Stop Jindal Steel & Power Tata Global Beverage Tata Power Company

