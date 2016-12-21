Stocks in news: SBI, Aurobindo, RComm, Datamatics, NIIT Tech

RS Kalsi, Maruti Suzuki

-Will launch Ignis in the Nexa channel in mid-January

-Introduced special application to book Ignis online & make payments

-Ignis is an urban premium compact

-Ignis is targetted at the millennials

-Will deliver growth better than industry levels

-Confident to achieve the sales target set out at the start of the year

-Need to beef up efforts to meet targets post demonetisation

-Need a tax structure that encourages production of small cars

-Higher car production will make India an automobile hub

-Duty structure should encourage better exports

NIIT Technologies

-Enters into a settlement agreement for a government order

-May see a partial reversal in provision of the government contract

RBI to government

-100 percent tax deduction may be made available against non-performing assets (NPA) provisioning

-Rs 1.5 lakh annual 80C limit for tax deductions may be raised

Bankers to government

-Extend 60-day relaxation to classify an asset as NPA under demonetisation

-NBFC sector suggested extending the 60-day window till March-end

-Give tax incentives to retailers, consumers for digital payments

-TDS limit on fixed deposit for senior citizens should be hiked to Rs 50,000 from Rs 10,000

-Government must assure that withdrawal limits will be removed post December 30

Foreign Investment Promotion Board

-To consider 17 FDI (foreign direct investment) proposals on December 28

-To consider Idea Cellular & Menon Bearings ' FDI proposals on December 28

Binani Industries

-Unit Edayar Zinc gets notice; banks to take possession of mortgaged properties

-Company advised that move by banks is illegal & is taking suitable legal remedies

Bharti Airtel

-Signs pact with Orascom to buy Middle East North Africa submarine cable system

-Acquisition of MENA-SCS will strengthen global network

-Orascom Telecom Media to sell entire stake in MENA-SCS to Bharti Airtel for USD 90 million

Aurobindo Pharma : Sources

-Company's unit 1 received only 1 observation post inspection in October

-Observation is minor & procedural, to do with equipment cleaning

SBI

-Gets shareholder nod for preferential issue to government for up to Rs 5,681 crore

-Gets shareholder nod for public or private placement of up to Rs 15,000 crore

Reliance Communications : Sources

-Reliance Communications likely to announce tower sale deal with Brookfield this week

-Reliance Communications likely to sell 100 percent stake in tower arm to Brookfield

-Reliance Communications likely to receive Rs 11,000 crore as upfront payment for the tower sale

-Reliance Communications may get close to Rs 9,000 crore over 3-5 years depending on performance

-Reliance Communications, Brookfield did not offer any comment to CNBC-TV18

Alert: Reliance Communications, Brookfield signed non-binding term sheet in October 2016

-Reliance Communications to use deal proceeds to reduce debt

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-Maxwell Industries name changed to VIP Clothing

- Laurus Labs added to BSE IPO Index

- Allcargo Logistics buyback window from December 21 to January 3

- Capital First approved issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore with green shoe option of Rs 10 crore

- Sun Pharma completes acquisition of 85.1 percent of Jio Biosintez

- Satin Creditcare board meeting on December 23 for issuance of NCDs up to Rs 15 crore

- Godrej Consumer increased its stake from 51 percent to 100 percent in Charm Industries

- Vitan Agro board meeting on December 28 to consider 100 percent divestment of Amirdham Food

- Jyoti Structures received order worth USD 15 million from ESKOM

- Seamec to hire vessel "HAL Supporter"

- Indo Borax & Chemicals ' plant shut down for about 30 days for clearance of inventory

- Essel Propack to raise Rs 20 crore via commercial papers

- Oriental Carbon & Chemicals started commercial production ahead of schedule in Mundra

-Warburg, Carlyle & Japanese company are final bidders for GE stake in SBI card: ET

-Rakesh Jhunjhunwala partnered Insync Capital buys 2.95 lakh shares in Datamatics

- Shoppers Stop to raise Rs 150-200 crore via stake sale: FE

- Jindal Steel may sell stake in Oman unit to cut debt: Mint

-Analjit Singh resigns as independent director of Tata Global Beverage

-Darius Pandole resigns as non-executive independent director of Tata Global Beverage

- Tata Power cancels extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 26 as Mistry resigns as director