Dec 21, 2016, 09.57 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
SBI | Bharti Airtel | Sun Pharma | Aurobindo Pharma | Idea Cellular | Reliance Communications | Godrej Consumer | Jyoti Structures | Jindal Steel | Indo Borax | Oriental Carbon | Vatin Agro | Datamatics | Shoppers Stop and NIIT Technologies are stocks, which are in the news today.
Stocks in news: SBI, Aurobindo, RComm, Datamatics, NIIT Tech
RS Kalsi, Maruti Suzuki
-Will launch Ignis in the Nexa channel in mid-January
-Introduced special application to book Ignis online & make payments
-Ignis is an urban premium compact
-Ignis is targetted at the millennials
-Will deliver growth better than industry levels
-Confident to achieve the sales target set out at the start of the year
-Need to beef up efforts to meet targets post demonetisation
-Need a tax structure that encourages production of small cars
-Higher car production will make India an automobile hub
-Duty structure should encourage better exports
NIIT Technologies
-Enters into a settlement agreement for a government order
-May see a partial reversal in provision of the government contract
RBI to government
-100 percent tax deduction may be made available against non-performing assets (NPA) provisioning
-Rs 1.5 lakh annual 80C limit for tax deductions may be raised
Bankers to government
-Extend 60-day relaxation to classify an asset as NPA under demonetisation
-NBFC sector suggested extending the 60-day window till March-end
-Give tax incentives to retailers, consumers for digital payments
-TDS limit on fixed deposit for senior citizens should be hiked to Rs 50,000 from Rs 10,000
-Government must assure that withdrawal limits will be removed post December 30
Foreign Investment Promotion Board
-To consider 17 FDI (foreign direct investment) proposals on December 28
-To consider Idea Cellular & Menon Bearings ' FDI proposals on December 28
Binani Industries
-Unit Edayar Zinc gets notice; banks to take possession of mortgaged properties
-Company advised that move by banks is illegal & is taking suitable legal remedies
Bharti Airtel
-Signs pact with Orascom to buy Middle East North Africa submarine cable system
-Acquisition of MENA-SCS will strengthen global network
-Orascom Telecom Media to sell entire stake in MENA-SCS to Bharti Airtel for USD 90 million
Aurobindo Pharma : Sources
-Company's unit 1 received only 1 observation post inspection in October
-Observation is minor & procedural, to do with equipment cleaning
SBI
-Gets shareholder nod for preferential issue to government for up to Rs 5,681 crore
-Gets shareholder nod for public or private placement of up to Rs 15,000 crore
Reliance Communications : Sources
-Reliance Communications likely to announce tower sale deal with Brookfield this week
-Reliance Communications likely to sell 100 percent stake in tower arm to Brookfield
-Reliance Communications likely to receive Rs 11,000 crore as upfront payment for the tower sale
-Reliance Communications may get close to Rs 9,000 crore over 3-5 years depending on performance
-Reliance Communications, Brookfield did not offer any comment to CNBC-TV18
Alert: Reliance Communications, Brookfield signed non-binding term sheet in October 2016
-Reliance Communications to use deal proceeds to reduce debt
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Maxwell Industries name changed to VIP Clothing
- Laurus Labs added to BSE IPO Index
- Allcargo Logistics buyback window from December 21 to January 3
- Capital First approved issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore with green shoe option of Rs 10 crore
- Sun Pharma completes acquisition of 85.1 percent of Jio Biosintez
- Satin Creditcare board meeting on December 23 for issuance of NCDs up to Rs 15 crore
- Godrej Consumer increased its stake from 51 percent to 100 percent in Charm Industries
- Vitan Agro board meeting on December 28 to consider 100 percent divestment of Amirdham Food
- Jyoti Structures received order worth USD 15 million from ESKOM
- Seamec to hire vessel "HAL Supporter"
- Indo Borax & Chemicals ' plant shut down for about 30 days for clearance of inventory
- Essel Propack to raise Rs 20 crore via commercial papers
- Oriental Carbon & Chemicals started commercial production ahead of schedule in Mundra
-Warburg, Carlyle & Japanese company are final bidders for GE stake in SBI card: ET
-Rakesh Jhunjhunwala partnered Insync Capital buys 2.95 lakh shares in Datamatics
- Shoppers Stop to raise Rs 150-200 crore via stake sale: FE
- Jindal Steel may sell stake in Oman unit to cut debt: Mint
-Analjit Singh resigns as independent director of Tata Global Beverage
-Darius Pandole resigns as non-executive independent director of Tata Global Beverage
- Tata Power cancels extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 26 as Mistry resigns as director
