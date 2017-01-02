Stocks in news: ITC, Maruti, Eicher, MOIL, Mukand, Hathway Cable

December auto sales: Maruti Suzuki

-Total sales down 1 percent at 1.17 lakh units versus 1.19 lakh units (YoY)

-Exports up 47.1 percent at 11,494 units versus 7,816 units (YoY)

-Total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales down 4.4 percent at 1.06 lakh versus 1.11 lakh units (YoY)

Eicher Motors

-Total Royal Enfield sales up 42 percent at 57,398 units versus 40,453 units (YoY)

-Royal Enfield exports up 160 percent at 1,082 units versus 416 units (YoY)

-Domestic commercial vehicle sales down 21 percent at 3,246 units (YoY)

-Exports down 16 percent to 700 units versus 837 units (YoY)

Volvo-Eicher says

-December sales down 20 percent to 4,048 units versus 5,063 units (YoY)

-April-December sales up 13.1 percent at 41,263 units

Coal India

-December production at 54.2 MT versus target of 56.69 MT

-December offtake at 51.46 MT versus target of 52.43 MT

IOC

-Hikes petrol prices by Rs 1.29 to Rs 70.60 per litre

-Hikes diesel prices by 97 paise to Rs 57.82/litre

-Hikes aviation turbine fuel rate by 8.6 percent to Rs 52,540 from Rs 48,379/kl

-Hikes rate of subsidised LPG by Rs 2/14.2 kg cylinder, to Rs 434.7/bottle

SBI

-Cuts lending rate by 90 bps across all tenors w.e.f January 1, 2017

-Cuts overnight lending rate to 7.75 percent from 8.65 percent

-Cuts 1-month lending rate to 7.85 percent, 1-year to 8 percent

PNB

-Cuts overnight lending rate by 70 bps to 8.20 percent from 8.90 percent w.e.f today

-Cuts 1-month lending rate to 8.25 percent from 8.95 percent; 1-year at 8.45 percent fm 9.15 percent

ONGC /GSPC

-ONGC not to take over GSPC debt

-Deal to retire only 40 percent of Gujarat PSU's loan

Sita Shree - EGM on January 25 to

-Increase share capital from Rs 61.55 crore to Rs 81.55 crore

-Increase FII limit from 24 percent to 100 percent

-Consider QIP

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

- Infosys : David Kennedy steps down as chief compliance officer & general counsel w.e.f December 31

- KDDL - CRISIL assigns long term rating of BBB- and short term rating of A3 to Ethos

- Adhunik Industries - India Ratings & Research downgrades rating from BBB to BBB-

- Havells - ICRA reaffirms rating of AA+ and A1+

- Tata Teleservices - India Ratings & Research downgrades long term rating from A+ to A

- Gallantt Ispat - India Ratings & Research withdraws rating

- Bombay Dyeing approved sale of land and machinery worth around Rs 185 crore

- Lakshmi Vilas Bank approved QIP price of Rs 140 per share

- HT Digital Streams allots 1.14 crore shares to Hindustan Media Ventures

- Muthoot Finance acquired additional stake in Belstar Investment & Finance for Rs 7.26 percent

- Ujaas Energy receives letter of intent from MOIL for design, engineering of solar plant in Maharashtra

- Hathway Cable filed DRHP for GTPL

- IL&FS Engineering gets Karnataka road contract worth Rs 242.56 crore

-MRSS to divest stake in JV with Analysis the Scent International

- Siemens executed MoU for leasehold interest worth Rs 610 crore in favour of JV between Reco Solis and K Raheja Corp Group

- Navneet Education completed 100 percent acquisition of Encyclopedia Britannica

- Shilpi Technologies to acquire 100 percent stake in Gulf Aglow LED Lighting FZCO

- Premier Explosives bags order worth Rs 33.18 crore from Ministry of Defence

- Merck gets demand notice worth around Rs 26 crore from National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority

- JSW Energy approved issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 500 crore

- Bombay Oxygen & Mukand - Mukand to terminate gas supply from Kalwe unit w.e.f. January 1

- Zicom approved increase in share capital from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore and enable bankers to convert debt in to equity

- Transformers & Rectifiers gets order worth Rs 92 crore from GETCO

- Bafna Pharma board meeting on January 4 to withdraw preferential issue of 40 lakh warrants and considers fresh issue of 80 lakh warrants

- Axiscades alloted 1.65 crore shares to Indian Aviation Training Institute

- Bharti Infratel , Indus Tower stocks in focus - Mobile tower companies seek clarity on right of way policy

- Lakshmi Vilas Bank raises Rs 165 crore via QIP

-Navy Cut, Gold Flake price hike could hit ITC 's sales

- Petronet LNG signs pact to set up USD 950 million LNG project in Bangladesh

- IDBI Bank cuts base rate by 15 bps to 9.50 percent, sets overnight MCLR at 8.50 percent

- Zenotech Labs board approves draft offer letter for proposed Rs 120 crore rights issue

- JL Morison : Sun Light Marketing acquires 1.8 percent shares in company via open market

- Speciality Restaurants converted Shacks Restaurant to Hoppipola at Kolkata