Dec 19, 2016, 11.23 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
NTPC | IOC | NALCO | Zee Learn | Tree House | Swelect Energy | Aban Offshore | CEAT | Deepak Fertilizers | Fortis Healthcare and Jindal Stainless are stocks, which are in the news today.
Stocks in news: IOC, NALCO, Zee Learn, Laurus Labs, Fortis, Aban
IOC hikes petrol prices by Rs 2.21 per litre, diesel by Rs 1.79 per litre
HPCL to CNBC-TV18
-Have not factored in discounts being given on digital payments
-Digital payments have almost doubled this month
-Will be able to maintain Q2 margin on diesel & petrol
-Will be able to maintain margin at Rs 1.50-2 per litre for both petrol & diesel
-Q3 gross refining margins should be better than Q2
-Don't see digital payment discounts to continue through FY18
Zee Learn
-Withdraws merger plan with Tree House Education
-Zee Learn says media reports of Tree House closing playgroup centres changes business dynamics
Power Minister Piyush Goyal says
- NTPC , NALCO ink MoU to form JV to set up 2,400-MW power plant in Odisha
-NALCO to get affordable power from NTPC's 2400 MW Odisha unit
R&B Denims
-Have decided to stop production till market conditions improve
-Sales have gone down considerably & has resulted in heavy stock of goods
Jindal Stainless
-To consider issue of preference/equity shares to lenders on December 23
-To consider issue of warrants/equity to promoters on December 23
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Listing - Laurus Labs
- JK Lakshmi Cement gets shareholders nod for Rs 500 crore non-convertible debentures (NCD) issue
- Swelect Energy says Madras HC approves merger of unit HHV Solar with company
- Aban Offshore to acquire 49 percent stake in Aban Drilling Services
- CEAT approves Rs 2,800 crore investment over 5 years to increase capacity
- Axis Bank cuts overnight MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) by 10 bps, all other tenors by 15 bps from December 17
- Deepak Fertilizers gets shareholders nod for company, SCM Fertiliser & Smartchem Tech scheme of arrangement
-Cognizant to buy Adaptra, Sydney-based consulting, business transformation & IT services provider
- Fortis Healthcare says FCCB holder Standard Chartered allotted 1.8 crore shares on conversion
- Borosil Glass hands over Andheri Land to Municipal Corporation
-Competition Commission of India clears Abbott-St Jude Medical pharma deal subject to 'voluntary remedies', companies entered into an agreement worth around USD 25 billion in April
-Listing of bonus shares of Sunil Hitech
- Raymond says 30 percent fall in demand post demonetisation
-Banks to auction Kingfisher Villa at a lower price
-Plastics/packaging stocks in focus: Polymer prices likely to go up 10 percent due to crude price rise
- NMDC invests Rs 1,222 crore to set up Nagarnar steel Plant
- GVK , GMR etc in focus - Initial bids for Navi Mumbai Airport to open in January
- ONGC Videsh raises USD 1 billion for Russian field stake buy
- Yes Bank partners with Ola to provide cash on demand at customer's doorstep
- Gayatri Projects board meeting on December 26 to consider stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per share
-Comsyn has placed an order worth Rs 6 crore with Ujaas Energy
- Bodal Chemicals - HC of Gujarat approves amalgamation with Bodal Agrotech
- Bimetal Bearings operations of 2 plants disrupted for 2 days due to cyclone Vardah
- Indo Amines approved updated amalgamation between Classic Oil & Sigma Solvents
- IRB Infra arm receives Rs 242 crore as arbitral award from NHAI
- Aurobindo Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Olmesartan Medoxomil
- Glenmark Pharma gets US FDA nod for Betamethasone Dipropionate, Clotrimazole
