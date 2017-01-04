Stocks in news: HDFC, ONGC, Glenmark, GMR, GVK, MOIL, SAT, Hikal

Jan 04, 2017, 08.47 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
HDFC | ONGC | Glenmark Pharma | GMR Infrastructure | GVK Power | MOIL | SAT Industries | Hikal | Nandan Denim | Veer Energy and Celebrity Fashions are stocks, which are in the news today.
HDFC
-Profit on sale of investment for December quarter 2016 at Rs 3 crore versus Rs 57 crore (YoY)
-Dividend income for December quarter 2016 at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 136 crore (YoY)
-Loans sold to HDFC Bank for December quarter 2016 at Rs 3,355 crore
MOIL
-10 percent price increase in all ferro grades of ore
-15 percent price increase in all SMGR and SMGR low grades & all grades of fines
-10 percent price increase in all chemical grades
-5 percent price increase in electrolytic manganese dioxide
GMR Infra , GVK Power
-GMR, Hiranandani and Tata Realty might pull out of the development of Navi Mumbai airport
-GVK might be the lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport
SAT Industries
-Unit Sah Polymers gets letter of intent from IOC for appointment as DSA-CS (Direct Selling agent cum Consignment Stockiest) for Rajasthan polymer business
-Incorporated unit, Italica Global FZC in United Arab Emirates
Glenmark Pharma
-Gets US FDA clearance for GBR 1302-BEAT Phase I trial
-To initiate Phase-I clinical study in patients with HER2+ cancer in Q1 2017
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Government set to close weapons deal with L&T worth Rs 4,509 crore: Sources
- Vardhman Textiles buyback window starts from January 4-17
- JSW Steel ex-date for 1:10 stock split; F&O lot size revised to 3000
- Upper Ganges Sugar - CARE upgrades long term rating to BBB
- Oudh Sugar - CARE upgrades long term rating to BBB-
- PNC Infra - Rating of subsidiary upgraded from BBB+ to A-
- Bank of India revised MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) starting from 8.1 percent to 8.5 percent
- Corporation Bank revised MCLR starting from 8.35 percent to 8.75 percent
- Punjab & Sind Bank revised MCLR upto 80 bps from 8.6 percent to 9.1 percent
- PNB cuts MCLR across tenors by 65-80 bps; sets overnight MCLR at 8.6 percent
- Indiabulls Housing Finance reduces home loan rates by 45bps to 8.65 percent
- Hikal completed sale of Bengaluru land, will use proceeds towards current operations
- Inditrade to sell entire stake in 2 subsidiaries for Rs 2 crore
- Celebrity Fashions board meeting on January 6 to consider issue of warrants and preferential shares to promoters
- NMDC raises iron ore prices by 6.72 percent
- ONGC Videsh qualifies to bid for Iran oil& gas projects
-Maharashtra sugar companies Ugar Sugar , Dalmia Sugar , Ravalagaon Sugar etc in focus: Maharashtra sugar mills demand restructuring of Rs 8,600 crore debt
-RBI says FIIs can now invest up to 49 percent in Nandan Denim
-Oil marketing companies says offers upfront discount of Rs 5/LPG cylinder for those who book & pay online
- Veer Energy to consider allotment of shares & warrants on preferential basis on January 10
