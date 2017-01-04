Stocks in news: HDFC, ONGC, Glenmark, GMR, GVK, MOIL, SAT, Hikal

Jan 04, 2017, 08.47 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

HDFC | ONGC | Glenmark Pharma | GMR Infrastructure | GVK Power | MOIL | SAT Industries | Hikal | Nandan Denim | Veer Energy and Celebrity Fashions are stocks, which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

HDFC
-Profit on sale of investment for December quarter 2016 at Rs 3 crore versus Rs 57 crore (YoY)
-Dividend income for December quarter 2016 at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 136 crore (YoY)
-Loans sold to HDFC Bank for December quarter 2016 at Rs 3,355 crore

MOIL
-10 percent price increase in all ferro grades of ore
-15 percent price increase in all SMGR and SMGR low grades & all grades of fines
-10 percent price increase in all chemical grades
-5 percent price increase in electrolytic manganese dioxide

GMR Infra , GVK Power
-GMR, Hiranandani and Tata Realty might pull out of the development of Navi Mumbai airport
-GVK might be the lone bidder for Navi Mumbai airport

SAT Industries
-Unit Sah Polymers gets letter of intent from IOC for appointment as DSA-CS (Direct Selling agent cum Consignment Stockiest) for Rajasthan polymer business
-Incorporated unit, Italica Global FZC in United Arab Emirates

Glenmark Pharma
-Gets US FDA clearance for GBR 1302-BEAT Phase I trial
-To initiate Phase-I clinical study in patients with HER2+ cancer in Q1 2017

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Government set to close weapons deal with L&T worth Rs 4,509 crore: Sources
- Vardhman Textiles buyback window starts from January 4-17
- JSW Steel ex-date for 1:10 stock split; F&O lot size revised to 3000
- Upper Ganges Sugar - CARE upgrades long term rating to BBB
- Oudh Sugar - CARE upgrades long term rating to BBB-
- PNC Infra - Rating of subsidiary upgraded from BBB+ to A-
- Bank of India revised MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) starting from 8.1 percent to 8.5 percent
- Corporation Bank revised MCLR starting from 8.35 percent to 8.75 percent
- Punjab & Sind Bank revised MCLR upto 80 bps from 8.6 percent to 9.1 percent
- PNB cuts MCLR across tenors by 65-80 bps; sets overnight MCLR at 8.6 percent
- Indiabulls Housing Finance reduces home loan rates by 45bps to 8.65 percent
- Hikal completed sale of Bengaluru land, will use proceeds towards current operations
- Inditrade to sell entire stake in 2 subsidiaries for Rs 2 crore
- Celebrity Fashions board meeting on January 6 to consider issue of warrants and preferential shares to promoters
- NMDC raises iron ore prices by 6.72 percent
- ONGC Videsh qualifies to bid for Iran oil& gas projects
-Maharashtra sugar companies Ugar Sugar , Dalmia Sugar , Ravalagaon Sugar etc in focus: Maharashtra sugar mills demand restructuring of Rs 8,600 crore debt
-RBI says FIIs can now invest up to 49 percent in Nandan Denim
-Oil marketing companies says offers upfront discount of Rs 5/LPG cylinder for those who book & pay online
- Veer Energy to consider allotment of shares & warrants on preferential basis on January 10

Tags  Stocks Housing Development Finance Corporation MOIL GMR Infrastructure GVK Power & Infrastructure Sat Industries Glenmark Pharma Larsen and Toubro Vardhman Textiles JSW Steel Upper Ganges Sugar Oudh Sugar Mills PNC Infratech Bank Of India Corporation Bank Punjab & Sind Bank Punjab National Bank Indiabulls Housing Finance Hikal Inditrade Capital Celebrity Fashions NMDC Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ugar Sugar Works Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ravalagaon Sugar Farm Nandan Denim Veer Energy and Infrastructure

