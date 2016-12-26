Stocks in news: HDFC, InterGlobe, Camlin, Divis, Bajaj Hind, GMR

HDFC | ONGC | Allahabad Bank | InterGlobe Aviation | Camlin Fine Sciences | Apar Industries | NDTV | GMR | Divis Labs | Bajaj Hindusthan | NHPC | Equitas Holdings | Ratnamani Metals | SAT Industries | Engineers India and Jindal Stainless are stocks, which are in the news today.
Dec 26, 2016, 12.29 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stocks in news: HDFC, InterGlobe, Camlin, Divis, Bajaj Hind, GMR

HDFC | ONGC | Allahabad Bank | InterGlobe Aviation | Camlin Fine Sciences | Apar Industries | NDTV | GMR | Divis Labs | Bajaj Hindusthan | NHPC | Equitas Holdings | Ratnamani Metals | SAT Industries | Engineers India and Jindal Stainless are stocks, which are in the news today.

Stocks in news: HDFC, InterGlobe, Camlin, Divis, Bajaj Hind, GMR

HDFC | ONGC | Allahabad Bank | InterGlobe Aviation | Camlin Fine Sciences | Apar Industries | NDTV | GMR | Divis Labs | Bajaj Hindusthan | NHPC | Equitas Holdings | Ratnamani Metals | SAT Industries | Engineers India and Jindal Stainless are stocks, which are in the news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Novartis
-Gets US FDA nod for Ilaris injectable & Entresto tablets
-Ilaris is used to treat periodic fever syndormes
-Entresto is used to treat high blood pressure

SAT Industries
-To set up UAE subsidiary to carry on global trading
-To further invest Rs 7 crore in Italica Ventures

Engineers India
-Approved increase in share capital from Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore
-Approved bonus issue by way of capitalisation of Reserves

Jindal Stainless Steel
-To issue equity shares worth Rs 250 crore to lenders
-To issue preference shares worth Rs 650 crore to lenders
-To issue compulsorily convertible debentures worth Rs 430 crore to promoters
-To issues compulsorily convertible warrants worth Rs 75 crore to promoters

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
- ONGC bonus shares to list today
- Balmer Lawrie has ex-date for 1:3 bonus
- Sudarshan Chemical - India Ratings & Research upgrades rating to A+
- JSW Energy - CARE reaffirms rating of AA- and A1+
- Trent - Brickwork Ratings upgrades long term rating from AA to AA+
- Shirpur Gold approved acquisition of 70 percent stake in Metalli Exploration & Mining
- Bombay Dyeing sold some Ranjangaon unit machinery for Rs 36.25 crore
- Camlin Fine Sciences entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 51 percent stake in Chinese entity – Ningbo Wanglong Flavors & Fragrances
- GNFC - Dahej plant to be restarted as soon as corrective actions suggested by Lloyds Registers have been implemented
- Welspun Enterprises seeks shareholder approval for sale of 15.49 percent stake in Welspun Energy
- ONGC to buy 80 percent stake of GSPC with operatorship rights in Krishna Godavari Basin
- Wep Solutions approved issue of shares on preferential basis
- ISGEC Heavy Engineering signed technology agreement with AP&T for press hardening line
- Ratnamani Metals bagged 2 news orders worth Rs 136 crore
- Equitas - HC of Madras approves amalgamation of Microfinance and Housing Finance with Equitas Finance
- Mold Tek Technologies approved merger of RMM Global and Crossroad Detailing
- RCF issues commercial papers worth Rs 150 crore to HDFC Bank
- Apar Industries board meeting on January 6 to consider buyback
- NHPC 's 5 power purchase agreements extended for 35 years
- Bajaj Hindusthan to sell co-generation power business for Rs 1,800 crore
- Divis Labs denies Emkay report on Vizag 483 observations
- JK Tyre board meeting on December 28 to consider fund raising options
-IRDA to take a legal view in HDFC  Life- Max Life merger
- Whirlpool eyes USD 1 billion revenues in India by 2020
-Fairfax, US buyout funds in race to buy IndiGo 's ticket reservation arm for USD 500 million: ET
- GMR raises Rs 220 crore from VTB capital: Mint
- HPCL 's Bhatinda refinery eyes Rs 5,000 crore for expansion
-SEBI begins action in NDTV ownership case
- Sasken Communication sets buyback price at Rs 410 per share
- Yes Bank places Rs 3,000 crore of Basel III compliant AT1 bonds via private placement
- Allahabad Bank board accorded in-principle approval for merging unit Allbank Finance with self

Stocks in news: HDFC, InterGlobe, Camlin, Divis, Bajaj Hind, GMR

