Stocks in news: HDFC, InterGlobe, Camlin, Divis, Bajaj Hind, GMR

Novartis

-Gets US FDA nod for Ilaris injectable & Entresto tablets

-Ilaris is used to treat periodic fever syndormes

-Entresto is used to treat high blood pressure

SAT Industries

-To set up UAE subsidiary to carry on global trading

-To further invest Rs 7 crore in Italica Ventures

Engineers India

-Approved increase in share capital from Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore

-Approved bonus issue by way of capitalisation of Reserves

Jindal Stainless Steel

-To issue equity shares worth Rs 250 crore to lenders

-To issue preference shares worth Rs 650 crore to lenders

-To issue compulsorily convertible debentures worth Rs 430 crore to promoters

-To issues compulsorily convertible warrants worth Rs 75 crore to promoters

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

- ONGC bonus shares to list today

- Balmer Lawrie has ex-date for 1:3 bonus

- Sudarshan Chemical - India Ratings & Research upgrades rating to A+

- JSW Energy - CARE reaffirms rating of AA- and A1+

- Trent - Brickwork Ratings upgrades long term rating from AA to AA+

- Shirpur Gold approved acquisition of 70 percent stake in Metalli Exploration & Mining

- Bombay Dyeing sold some Ranjangaon unit machinery for Rs 36.25 crore

- Camlin Fine Sciences entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 51 percent stake in Chinese entity – Ningbo Wanglong Flavors & Fragrances

- GNFC - Dahej plant to be restarted as soon as corrective actions suggested by Lloyds Registers have been implemented

- Welspun Enterprises seeks shareholder approval for sale of 15.49 percent stake in Welspun Energy

- ONGC to buy 80 percent stake of GSPC with operatorship rights in Krishna Godavari Basin

- Wep Solutions approved issue of shares on preferential basis

- ISGEC Heavy Engineering signed technology agreement with AP&T for press hardening line

- Ratnamani Metals bagged 2 news orders worth Rs 136 crore

- Equitas - HC of Madras approves amalgamation of Microfinance and Housing Finance with Equitas Finance

- Mold Tek Technologies approved merger of RMM Global and Crossroad Detailing

- RCF issues commercial papers worth Rs 150 crore to HDFC Bank

- Apar Industries board meeting on January 6 to consider buyback

- NHPC 's 5 power purchase agreements extended for 35 years

- Bajaj Hindusthan to sell co-generation power business for Rs 1,800 crore

- Divis Labs denies Emkay report on Vizag 483 observations

- JK Tyre board meeting on December 28 to consider fund raising options

-IRDA to take a legal view in HDFC Life- Max Life merger

- Whirlpool eyes USD 1 billion revenues in India by 2020

-Fairfax, US buyout funds in race to buy IndiGo 's ticket reservation arm for USD 500 million: ET

- GMR raises Rs 220 crore from VTB capital: Mint

- HPCL 's Bhatinda refinery eyes Rs 5,000 crore for expansion

-SEBI begins action in NDTV ownership case

- Sasken Communication sets buyback price at Rs 410 per share

- Yes Bank places Rs 3,000 crore of Basel III compliant AT1 bonds via private placement

- Allahabad Bank board accorded in-principle approval for merging unit Allbank Finance with self