Stocks in news: Goa Carbon, IRB Infra, JMC Projects, JK Tyre

Here are stocks that are in news today:NSE files draft IPO papers with SEBI
Existing NSE shareholders may offer 20-25 percent shares for estimated Rs 10,000 crore
HDFC Bank, ICICI Sec, IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings book running lead managers
Public offer of up to 1.1 crore sharesListings Tera Software DFM Foods KPR Mills
Ex-date for buyback eligibility TCI Express
added to B Group & circuit filter revised to 20 percent Tata Chemicals
- India Ratings & Research withdraws long term rating of IND AA+ and short term rating of IND A1+ Dilip Buildcon
- India Ratings & Research upgrades long term rating from IND A- to IND A and short term rating from IND A2+ to IND A1 Kauntam Papers
- CARE upgrades long term rating to CARE BBB+ and short term rating to CARE A2 Goa Carbon
Production restarted at Bilaspur unit after temporary shut down Cadila Healthcare
Zydus acquires 6 brands from MSDNewspapers Sterlite Technologies
Aims to more than double order book in 2017 Tata Steel
Seeks foreign investment for Odisha SEZ ProjectHighway Developers
Cabinet to finalise ways to compensate highway operators for loss of tollFICV order
Uncertainty continues; govt undecided over number of development authorities TVS Motor
Gets patent for hybrid transmission systemOther stocks and sectors in the news IRB Infrastructure
gets LoA from NHAI for project worth Rs 1530 crore Vindhya Telelink
board meeting on January to consider issue of NCDs up to Rs 150 crore JK Tyre
approved fund raising up to Rs 1000 crore Pratibha Industries
board meeting on January 4, 2017 to consider issue of shares to lenders under SDR JMC Projects
bags orders in excess of Rs 1457 crore Sasta Sundar Ventures
board meeting on January 5, 2017 to consider merger of certain subsidiaries Phoenix Mills
acquired additional 8.72 percent stake in Island Star Developers Suyog Telematics
gets letter of acceptance from MSRDC for installing BTS equipment on poles along Bandra Worli sea link