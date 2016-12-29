Stocks in news: Goa Carbon, IRB Infra, JMC Projects, JK Tyre

Goa Carbon | Cadila Healthcare | IRB Infrastructure | Vindhya Telelinks | JK Tyre | JMC Projects | Prathiba Industries | Sastasundar Ventures | Phoenix Mills and Suyog Telematics are stocks | which are in news today.
Home » News » Stocks in News

Dec 29, 2016, 08.42 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in news: Goa Carbon, IRB Infra, JMC Projects, JK Tyre

Goa Carbon | Cadila Healthcare | IRB Infrastructure | Vindhya Telelinks | JK Tyre | JMC Projects | Prathiba Industries | Sastasundar Ventures | Phoenix Mills and Suyog Telematics are stocks | which are in news today.

Stocks in news: Goa Carbon, IRB Infra, JMC Projects, JK Tyre

Goa Carbon | Cadila Healthcare | IRB Infrastructure | Vindhya Telelinks | JK Tyre | JMC Projects | Prathiba Industries | Sastasundar Ventures | Phoenix Mills and Suyog Telematics are stocks | which are in news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

NSE files draft IPO papers with SEBI
Existing NSE shareholders may offer 20-25 percent shares for estimated Rs 10,000 crore
HDFC Bank, ICICI Sec, IDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings book running lead managers
Public offer of up to 1.1 crore shares

Listings
Tera Software
DFM Foods

KPR Mills
Ex-date for buyback eligibility

TCI Express added to B Group & circuit filter revised to 20 percent

Tata Chemicals - India Ratings & Research withdraws long term rating of IND AA+ and short term rating of IND A1+

Dilip Buildcon - India Ratings & Research upgrades long term rating from IND A- to IND A and short term rating from IND A2+ to IND A1

Kauntam Papers - CARE upgrades long term rating to CARE BBB+ and short term rating to CARE A2

Goa Carbon
Production restarted at Bilaspur unit after temporary shut down

Cadila Healthcare
Zydus acquires 6 brands from MSD

Newspapers

Sterlite Technologies
Aims to more than double order book in 2017

Tata Steel
Seeks foreign investment for Odisha SEZ Project

Highway Developers
Cabinet to finalise ways to compensate highway operators for loss of toll

FICV order
Uncertainty continues; govt undecided over number of development authorities

TVS Motor
Gets patent for hybrid transmission system


Other stocks and sectors in the news
IRB Infrastructure gets LoA from NHAI for project worth Rs 1530 crore
Vindhya Telelink  board meeting on January to consider issue of NCDs up to Rs 150 crore
JK Tyre approved fund raising up to Rs 1000 crore
Pratibha Industries board meeting on January 4, 2017 to consider issue of shares to lenders under SDR
JMC Projects bags orders in excess of Rs 1457 crore
Sasta Sundar Ventures board meeting on January 5, 2017 to consider merger of certain subsidiaries
Phoenix Mills acquired additional 8.72 percent stake in Island Star Developers
Suyog Telematics gets letter of acceptance from MSRDC for installing BTS equipment on poles along Bandra Worli sea link
Tags  Stocks in news Goa Carbon Cadila Healthcare IRB Infrastructure Vindhya Telelinks JK Tyre JMC Projects Prathiba Industries Sastasundar Ventures Phoenix Mills Suyog Telematics TCI Express Tata Chemicals Dilip Buildcon Cadila Healthcare IRB Infrastructure Developers Vindhya Telelink JK Tyre and Industries Pratibha Industries JMC Projects (India) Phoenix Mills Tera Software DFM Foods Kauntam Papers Sasta Sundar Ventures Sterlite Technologies Tata Steel TVS Motor Company
Stocks in news: Goa Carbon, IRB Infra, JMC Projects, JK Tyre

