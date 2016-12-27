Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Jubilant Life, Shilpa Medi

By

Godrej Industries | Shilpa Medicare | RCI Industries | Jindal Poly Films | Capital First | Empee Distilleries | Apollo Hospitals | Kaya | Bharti Airtel | Lupin | PVR and SREI Infra are stocks, which are in news today.