Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Jubilant Life, Shilpa Medi

Godrej Industries | Shilpa Medicare | RCI Industries | Jindal Poly Films | Capital First | Empee Distilleries | Apollo Hospitals | Kaya | Bharti Airtel | Lupin | PVR and SREI Infra are stocks, which are in news today.
Home » News » Stocks in News

Dec 27, 2016, 08.57 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Jubilant Life, Shilpa Medi

Godrej Industries | Shilpa Medicare | RCI Industries | Jindal Poly Films | Capital First | Empee Distilleries | Apollo Hospitals | Kaya | Bharti Airtel | Lupin | PVR and SREI Infra are stocks, which are in news today.

Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Jubilant Life, Shilpa Medi

Godrej Industries | Shilpa Medicare | RCI Industries | Jindal Poly Films | Capital First | Empee Distilleries | Apollo Hospitals | Kaya | Bharti Airtel | Lupin | PVR and SREI Infra are stocks, which are in news today.

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Gulshan Polyols
Ex date for stock split from Rs 5 to Re1

Kaya
Subsidiary completes acquisition of 75 percent beneficial interest in Minal Medical Care and Minal Specialized Dermatology

Empee Distilleries
Withdraws proposal to sell 1.95 crore shares in Empee Hotels
To seek shareholder nod to allot 11.7 lakh warrants on referential basis on Jan 19

Newspapers
Bharti Airtel inks Rs 816 crore deal with Ericcson to boost delhi network
Lupin gets US FDA nod for hypertension drug
PVR introduces UPI for transaction in multiplexes
SREI Infra 's arm to raise Rs 500 cr via NCD’s
Blue Star  appoints KPMG to value west asia and Malaysia units

Godrej Industries
Godrej natures basket shuts 8 stores in NCR

Other stocks and sectors in the news
Shilpa Medicare allotted 30.25 lakh shares at Rs 570 per share to TA FII Investors, Mauritius
RCI Industries board meeting on December 30 to consider issue of equity of preferential basis
Jindal Poly Films approved increase in borrowing limit from Rs 4000 cr to Rs 5000 cr and issue NCDs worth Rs 500 cr
Capital First board meeting on December 29 to consider issue of NCDs
Apollo Hospitals issues Letter of Comfort for Rs 37.1 cr to ICICI Bank for Alliance Dental Care
Jubilant Life shareholders approve NCD issue
Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Jubilant Life, Shilpa Medi

