Stocks in news: Aurobindo, Jagran Prakashan, Claris Life, IFCI

Claris Lifesciences | Aurobindo Pharma | Jagran Prakashan | Sical Logistics and Bharat Financial Inclusion, are stocks which are in news today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks in News

Dec 30, 2016, 01.46 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in news: Aurobindo, Jagran Prakashan, Claris Life, IFCI

Claris Lifesciences | Aurobindo Pharma | Jagran Prakashan | Sical Logistics and Bharat Financial Inclusion, are stocks which are in news today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Stocks in news: Aurobindo, Jagran Prakashan, Claris Life, IFCI

Claris Lifesciences | Aurobindo Pharma | Jagran Prakashan | Sical Logistics and Bharat Financial Inclusion, are stocks which are in news today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Nifty CPSE
Added to F&O with lot size of 250

Engineers India
Ex date for 1:1 bonus, F&O contract revised to 7000

Listings
ITDC listing on NSE

Polyplex Corporation - CARE upgrades long term rating from CARE A to CARE A+
Corporation Bank - CARE reaffirms rating of CARE AA- and CARE A+
Edelweiss -CRISIL assigns short term rating of CRISIL A1+

Golden Tobacco
Notice issues by Canara Bank for Guntur property under SARFEAESI Act

Claris Lifesciences
Promoter Athanas Ent pledges 11.27 percent shares with IIFL Wealth

Aurobindo Pharma
Gets 2 USFDA approvals overnight
Both are generic drugs
But spate of approvals for Aurobindo continues

Jagran Prakashan
Board to consider buyback of shares on Jan 5

Sical Logistics
Promoter Tangling Retail releases pledge on 4.72 percent shares

Bharat Financial Inclusion - Credit Suisse maintain neutral
Collection efficiency remains key monitorable - not fully out of the woods

Newspapers

L&T Finance
Harsh Mariwala buys 46000 shares in L&T Finance

ONGC /GSPC
ONGC cleares GSPC purchase without enough independent directors

Consumer durable (TOI)
Consumer durable prices to increase in FY17

Other stocks and sectors in the news
Prakash Constrowell approved increase in capital from Rs 15 crore to Rs 30 crore and fund raising up to Rs 10 crore via QIP
ISGEC Heavy Engineering to set up new company in Indonesia for project execution
Ishan Dyes & Chemicals recommends 1:2 bonus issue
RS Software made further investment of Rs5.9cr in subsidiary – Paypermint Pvt Ltd
IFCI to sell 25 percent of its 3.05 percent stake in NSE IPO
Stone India board meeting on January 5 to consider renewal of additional working capital limit by IOB
Speciality Restaurants signed agreement with Sumash Developers & West Bengal Industrial Development for transfer of leasehold rights of property
Fortis Healthcare Holdings pledges 1.21 percent shares with Yes Bank
Shriram Transport allots NCDs worth Rs 75 crore via private placement
Coffee Day Enterprises : Coffee Day Consolidation pledges on 2.61 percent company shares

Tags  Stocks in news Claris Lifesciences Aurobindo Pharma Jagran Prakashan Sical Logistics Bharat Financial Inclusion Aurobindo Pharma Jagran Prakashan Sical Logistics Engineers India India Tourism Development Corporation Polyplex Corporation Corporation Bank Edelweiss Financial Services Golden Tobacco L&T Finance Holdings Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Prakash Constrowell ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ishan Dyes and Chemicals RS Software (India) IFCI Stone India Speciality Restaurants Fortis Healthcare Shriram Transport Finance Corporation Coffee Day Enterprises

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Stocks in news: Aurobindo, Jagran Prakashan, Claris Life, IFCI

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.