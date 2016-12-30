Stocks in news: Aurobindo, Jagran Prakashan, Claris Life, IFCI

Here are stocks that are in news today:
Nifty CPSE
Added to F&O with lot size of 250 Engineers India
Ex date for 1:1 bonus, F&O contract revised to 7000Listings ITDC
listing on NSE Polyplex Corporation
- CARE upgrades long term rating from CARE A to CARE A+ Corporation Bank
- CARE reaffirms rating of CARE AA- and CARE A+ Edelweiss
-CRISIL assigns short term rating of CRISIL A1+ Golden Tobacco
Notice issues by Canara Bank for Guntur property under SARFEAESI Act Claris Lifesciences
Promoter Athanas Ent pledges 11.27 percent shares with IIFL Wealth Aurobindo Pharma
Gets 2 USFDA approvals overnight
Both are generic drugs
But spate of approvals for Aurobindo continues Jagran Prakashan
Board to consider buyback of shares on Jan 5 Sical Logistics
Promoter Tangling Retail releases pledge on 4.72 percent shares Bharat Financial Inclusion
- Credit Suisse maintain neutral
Collection efficiency remains key monitorable - not fully out of the woodsNewspapers L&T Finance
Harsh Mariwala buys 46000 shares in L&T Finance ONGC /GSPC
ONGC cleares GSPC purchase without enough independent directorsConsumer durable (TOI)
Consumer durable prices to increase in FY17Other stocks and sectors in the news Prakash Constrowell
approved increase in capital from Rs 15 crore to Rs 30 crore and fund raising up to Rs 10 crore via QIP ISGEC Heavy Engineering
to set up new company in Indonesia for project execution Ishan Dyes & Chemicals
recommends 1:2 bonus issue RS Software
made further investment of Rs5.9cr in subsidiary – Paypermint Pvt Ltd IFCI
to sell 25 percent of its 3.05 percent stake in NSE IPO Stone India
board meeting on January 5 to consider renewal of additional working capital limit by IOB Speciality Restaurants
signed agreement with Sumash Developers & West Bengal Industrial Development for transfer of leasehold rights of property Fortis Healthcare
Holdings pledges 1.21 percent shares with Yes Bank Shriram Transport
allots NCDs worth Rs 75 crore via private placement Coffee Day Enterprises
: Coffee Day Consolidation pledges on 2.61 percent company shares