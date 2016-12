CNBC-TV18's Varinder Bansal explains why pharma stocks were buzzing in trade today. Aurobindo sulked even after clarifying that the US FDA observation for Hyderabad Unit-1 is minor in nature. Granules India traded weak on news that the US Regulator has completed inspection of their Vizag unit with 7 observations. Wockhardt , on the other hand, traded higher as the UK MHRA confirms compliance for their Chikalthana unit.

