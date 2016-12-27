Cigarette stocks jump on Budget hopes; ITC up on price hike

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd was the top gainer in the trade today and was up 3 percent. The stock went up on the back of 14-15 percent price hike in two of its product offerings that is 69 mm cigarettes and 74 mm cigarettes.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks in News

Dec 27, 2016, 04.21 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cigarette stocks jump on Budget hopes; ITC up on price hike

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd was the top gainer in the trade today and was up 3 percent. The stock went up on the back of 14-15 percent price hike in two of its product offerings that is 69 mm cigarettes and 74 mm cigarettes.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Cigarette stocks jump on Budget hopes; ITC up on price hike

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd was the top gainer in the trade today and was up 3 percent. The stock went up on the back of 14-15 percent price hike in two of its product offerings that is 69 mm cigarettes and 74 mm cigarettes.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Mangalam Maloo (more)

Research Analyst, CNBC-TV18 |

Diversified conglomerate ITC  was the top gainer in the trade today and was up 3 percent. The stock went up on the back of 14-15 percent price hike in two of its product offerings that is 69 mm cigarettes and 74 mm cigarettes.

These products contribute almost 30 percent to the company's volume.

Other cigarette stocks also gave a good performance on two expectations-

-lower smuggled cigarettes
-higher stuffing channel ahead of the Budget. 

According to dealers, the third quarter numbers could be good for the organised tobacco players for two reasons.

The first reason is that there will be lower contraband of smuggled cigarette sales. As this market primarily deals all in cash, the market has been hit in the aftermath of demonetisation.

This also means higher market share coming in from the organised players.

Second, all wholesalers are stocking their channels ahead of any adverse announcement coming in this Budget. This stocking of channels will reflect on their third quarter numbers.

Watch video for more...
Tags  ITC cigarette Budget cash demonetisation smuggling sales trade market hike price

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Cigarette stocks jump on Budget hopes; ITC up on price hike

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login