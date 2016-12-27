Dec 27, 2016, 04.21 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd was the top gainer in the trade today and was up 3 percent. The stock went up on the back of 14-15 percent price hike in two of its product offerings that is 69 mm cigarettes and 74 mm cigarettes.
Cigarette stocks jump on Budget hopes; ITC up on price hike
