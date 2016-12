Cigarette stocks jump on Budget hopes; ITC up on price hike

Diversified conglomerate ITC was the top gainer in the trade today and was up 3 percent. The stock went up on the back of 14-15 percent price hike in two of its product offerings that is 69 mm cigarettes and 74 mm cigarettes.These products contribute almost 30 percent to the company's volume.Other cigarette stocks also gave a good performance on two expectations--lower smuggled cigarettes-higher stuffing channel ahead of the Budget.According to dealers, the third quarter numbers could be good for the organised tobacco players for two reasons.The first reason is that there will be lower contraband of smuggled cigarette sales. As this market primarily deals all in cash, the market has been hit in the aftermath of demonetisation.This also means higher market share coming in from the organised players.Second, all wholesalers are stocking their channels ahead of any adverse announcement coming in this Budget. This stocking of channels will reflect on their third quarter numbers.