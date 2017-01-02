Your Stocks: Top chart picks by market experts

Watch the interview of Gaurang Shah, Head Investment Strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas and Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst at prakashgaba.com with Surabhi Upadhyay & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on market and specific stocks.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 02, 2017, 03.06 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Your Stocks: Top chart picks by market experts

Watch the interview of Gaurang Shah, Head Investment Strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas and Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst at prakashgaba.com with Surabhi Upadhyay & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on market and specific stocks.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Your Stocks: Top chart picks by market experts

Watch the interview of Gaurang Shah, Head Investment Strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas and Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst at prakashgaba.com with Surabhi Upadhyay & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on market and specific stocks.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Watch the interview of Gaurang Shah, Head Investment Strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas and Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst at prakashgaba.com with Surabhi Upadhyay & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on market and specific stocks.

Tags  Gaurang Shah Geojit BNP Paribas Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com outlook market stocks
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Your Stocks: Top chart picks by market experts

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.