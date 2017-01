Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, " Ujaas Energy is showing good momentum. In the last couple of sessions, it has shown real good upswing. If it were to cross Rs 50 and sustain there, probably a move towards Rs 71 is quite likely going forward. So, medium-term targets would be Rs 71 to about Rs 87. When I say medium-term, I mean 9 months to about a year or so. And since it is a midcap stock, I would prefer a stoploss of about 10 percent. So, I put a closing price stoploss of about Rs 43."At 15:06 hrs Ujaas Energy was quoting at Rs 50.45, up Rs 0.60, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.