Jan 02, 2017, 12.18 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal with Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on market technicals and Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market respectively as well as specific stocks and sectors.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Top trading ideas by market experts to trade for today
Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal with Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on market technicals and Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market respectively as well as specific stocks and sectors.
Rahul Shah (more)
, Motilal Oswal Financial Services |
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.