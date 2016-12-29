Dec 29, 2016, 09.36 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, sandeep wagle of powermywealth.com, Deven Choksey of KRChoksey Investment Managers and Yogesh Mehta of MOSL with Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy and Anuj Singhal on CNBC-TV18.
Top trading ideas by market experts to trade for today
Yogesh Mehta (more)
VP-Equity Advisory, Motilal Oswal |