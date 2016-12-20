Dec 20, 2016, 10.19 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, Prakash Diwan of Altamount Capital Management and Amit Gupta, Head- Derivatives of ICICI Direct with Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Top trading ideas by market experts to trade for today
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, Prakash Diwan of Altamount Capital Management and Amit Gupta, Head- Derivatives of ICICI Direct with Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.
Mitesh Thacker (more)
, miteshthacker.com |