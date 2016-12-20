Top trading ideas by market experts to trade for today

Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, Prakash Diwan of Altamount Capital Management and Amit Gupta, Head- Derivatives of ICICI Direct with Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on technicals, fundamentals and Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.