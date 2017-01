Tata Motors may test Rs 530; IRB Infra Rs 217: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "In Tata Motors , my stop loss is Rs 492 and I am looking at Rs 505 and Rs 509 which are the intraday targets. Tata Motors can reach say something like Rs 525 to about Rs 530 on the upside.""Midcap stock IRB Infra is already gaining lot of traction. There is an opening Marubozu; Rs 214 and Rs 217 are the two upside targets for the day," he said."Finally, a short-term delivery call on Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC). If you look at the technical chart, there is positive divergence on MSCD as well as 14 RSI; Rs 228 is the stop loss and Rs 249 to Rs 253 are the initial short-term delivery target, but it can even move up to Rs 269 to Rs 271," he added.