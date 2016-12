Stay invested in Sun Pharma, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "To my mind now, a lot of the pharmaceuticals space worries are in the price. And we have seen what this latest 14 page letter did to Sun Pharmaceuticals’ price and this is where we are today. So, I would say use a bad day to average a little bit and stay put with what you have.""If you are long-term investor, there is a chance that going ahead, you would want to have stocks in your portfolio where there is some kind of surety on earnings and IT and pharma is that space. There is a lot of concern with a lot of this US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and regulatory issues around most pharma stocks. But next year, we will see a resolution of a lot of the problems for many of the companies.""It will all depend on when and how it happens for each of the companies, but my guess is that in the second half of next year, we will see a resolution of some of the problems for Sun Pharmaceutical . So, with that in mind, I would say stay put, "she added