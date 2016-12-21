Stay invested in SBI, says Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one may stay invested in State Bank of India.
Dec 21, 2016, 03.22 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stay invested in SBI, says Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one may stay invested in State Bank of India.

Stay invested in SBI, says Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one may stay invested in State Bank of India.

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would be bullish on State Bank of India (SBI), I would look at a target of around Rs 330 given a year’s time anywhere between 6-12 months time. So, in that sense a very clear hold and maybe add on declines."

At 15:08 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 255.40, up Rs 0.85, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.
Stay invested in SBI, says Sandeep Wagle
कोनसे price पें ईसे buy करणा चाहिये?
