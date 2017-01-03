Stay invested in SBI, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may stay invested in State Bank of India.
Jan 03, 2017, 03.43 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stay invested in SBI, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may stay invested in State Bank of India.

Stay invested in SBI, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may stay invested in State Bank of India.

Rajat Bose (more)

Expert, rajatkbose.com |

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "In  State Bank of India (SBI) the technicals are suggesting that unless Rs 240, which is a 200-day exponential moving average, is taken out on the downside there is not much downside risk from the current levels."

"Keep a stoploss at Rs 235 on closing price basis but I would suggest only this thing that if you are bidding on State Bank of India for five years, just as I am; I also hold the stock in my investment portfolio, you have to believe in India growth story. If you believe that India is going to grow then SBI will definitely perform. So carry on. Don't bother about the near term stoplosses and targets," he added.
