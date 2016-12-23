Be opportunistic; NBFC seeing fad investing right now: Udayan
PayTm faces service outage
Home »
News »
Stocks Views
Dec 23, 2016, 04.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Rolta.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Stay invested in Rolta: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Rolta.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Rolta.
Post Your Comments
Share Cancel
Share Cancel
Forex moves contributed to reduction of other expe
Shares of the company opened on a bullish note at
See all
Get started using your favorite social network
Login using moneycontrol ID
Need help logging in? Reset password.
Simply sign up using this short form
* mandatory
Username should be atleast 4 character
Password should be 8 or more characters, atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter
Alert