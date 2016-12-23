Stay invested in Rolta: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Rolta.
Dec 23, 2016, 04.17 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stay invested in Rolta: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Rolta.

Stay invested in Rolta: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Rolta.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "One should continue holding Rolta . It might go up to around Rs 70 where one should book some partial profit but have the stop on the balance."

Rolta India ended at Rs 61.85, down Rs 1.30, or 2.06 percent.
Stay invested in Rolta: Prakash Gaba

