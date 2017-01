Shahina Mukadam, Independent Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "One should hang in Rane Brake Linings . I do not think one should panic and move out of this stock as of now. It is doing pretty well in the current year.""Given the performance that we have seen in the first half, the second half should be better. And it is also going to benefit from the modernisation of the railways. It also supplies brake linings and brake boxes, etc. to the railways in addition of course to the original equipment manufacturers (OEM). And in terms of valuations also, it is not expensive. I would think the current year, if it can do something like about Rs 60 of earnings, the valuation is also reasonably attractive. So, one should continue holding it," she added.