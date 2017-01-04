Stay invested in NMDC, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that one may stay invested in NMDC.
Jan 04, 2017, 03.36 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rajat Bose (more)

Expert, rajatkbose.com |

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "If you are purely looking at NMDC technically you would continue to hold on because 50-day, 89-day 200-day moving averages are all radiant is up and they are moving up. I would suggest hold with a stoploss below Rs 120. The upside target could not be much at the moment, Rs 159 to about Rs 160 is all that we can project at this juncture."

At 15:29 hrs NMDC was quoting at Rs 134.60, up Rs 4.35, or 3.34 percent on the BSE.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.