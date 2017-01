Stay invested in NMDC, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "If you are purely looking at NMDC technically you would continue to hold on because 50-day, 89-day 200-day moving averages are all radiant is up and they are moving up. I would suggest hold with a stoploss below Rs 120. The upside target could not be much at the moment, Rs 159 to about Rs 160 is all that we can project at this juncture."At 15:29 hrs NMDC was quoting at Rs 134.60, up Rs 4.35, or 3.34 percent on the BSE.