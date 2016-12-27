Stay invested in Lupin: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Lupin.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 27, 2016, 03.30 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stay invested in Lupin: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Lupin.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Stay invested in Lupin: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Lupin.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Sharmila Joshi (more)

, sharmilajoshi.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "It is interesting that Lupin has actually solved a lot of their issues and we have a lot of companies which have still receiving sort of fresh letters and you have a stock which has actually been through that cycle and has addressed their issues and you are still not seeing the effect on stock prices."

"It just indicates that I think the recovery on pharma is going to take a time because probably this current environment offers you that opportunity that you start looking at stocks where you have some degree of certainty as far as top line and profitability goes and there is some sort of predictability there plus valuations are beaten down etc. So you are slowly beginning to see buying coming into both IT and pharma which have really been sectors, which have been out of flavour this entire last year when the focus has been so much on whole host of other midcaps and I think within that basket you have Lupin."

"My sense is stay put, the visibility for earnings would improve as the year goes by, so be patient for now and just stay invested in Lupin," she added.
Tags  Sharmila Joshi sharmilajoshi.com Lupin

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Stay invested in Lupin: Sharmila Joshi

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login