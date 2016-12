Stay invested in Lupin: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "It is interesting that Lupin has actually solved a lot of their issues and we have a lot of companies which have still receiving sort of fresh letters and you have a stock which has actually been through that cycle and has addressed their issues and you are still not seeing the effect on stock prices.""It just indicates that I think the recovery on pharma is going to take a time because probably this current environment offers you that opportunity that you start looking at stocks where you have some degree of certainty as far as top line and profitability goes and there is some sort of predictability there plus valuations are beaten down etc. So you are slowly beginning to see buying coming into both IT and pharma which have really been sectors, which have been out of flavour this entire last year when the focus has been so much on whole host of other midcaps and I think within that basket you have Lupin.""My sense is stay put, the visibility for earnings would improve as the year goes by, so be patient for now and just stay invested in Lupin," she added.