Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Escorts ' structure is positive, so you might see some correction, but the move is on. If one wants to enter, enter on Rs 260 zone that is a strong support zone, I don’t think that is going to break. Short term investor can take the money off the table and medium term investor should hold on."Escorts ended at Rs 279.65, down Rs 10.15, or 3.50 percent on the BSE.