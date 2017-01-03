Stay invested in Ashok Leyland: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Ashok Leyland.
Jan 03, 2017, 04.10 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Stay invested in Ashok Leyland: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Ashok Leyland.

Stay invested in Ashok Leyland: Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view that one may stay invested in Ashok Leyland.

| 1 Comments

Sharmila Joshi (more)

, sharmilajoshi.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental ,IPO

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "Things were beginning to look for CVs that they were topping out but you do have GST around the corner, you do have that whole bit to play out in terms of CVs. So from that perspective, in  Ashok Leyland it makes sense to stay invested for the moment and you could be looking at a recovery levels closer to Rs 100, so for a bit stay invested."

Ashok Leyland ended at Rs 81.10, up Rs 0.15, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.
Sharmila Joshi sharmilajoshi.com Ashok Leyland

Stay invested in Ashok Leyland: Sharmila Joshi

