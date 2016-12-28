State Trading Corporation of India: The real picture

State Trading Corporation of India (STC) surged from Rs 120 on December 22 to Rs 208 on Wednesday, which is over 70 percent gain. Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Varinder Bansal to know more.
Dec 28, 2016, 03.22 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

State Trading Corporation of India: The real picture

State Trading Corporation of India (STC) surged from Rs 120 on December 22 to Rs 208 on Wednesday, which is over 70 percent gain. Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Varinder Bansal to know more.

State Trading Corporation of India: The real picture

State Trading Corporation of India (STC) surged from Rs 120 on December 22 to Rs 208 on Wednesday, which is over 70 percent gain. Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Varinder Bansal to know more.

Varinder Bansal (more)

Head - Research, CNBC-TV18 |

State Trading Corporation of India (STC) surged from Rs 120 on December 22 to Rs 208 on Wednesday, which is over 70 percent gain.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Varinder Bansal to know more.

Tags  State Trading Corporation of India STC Varinder Bansal

State Trading Corporation of India: The real picture
