SP Tulsian maintains neutral stance on PFC & REC

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com shared his readings and outlook on specific stocks and sectors.

Sonia: How are you going to approach this market in the first part of January because we have a lot of cues like the Budget at the end of January, earning season. But for retail investors, once everyone comes back from holiday, how should one approach it?

A: The situation prevailing in the retail investors right now, everyone is looking at the negative side only. It seems that still we have not come out with the demonetisation effect; we have been hearing the negatives. So yes, some sectors are getting affected and some are not affected but if you take the situation on the ground, in respect to the expectations of the Budget; the pre-Budget meet having taken place already where the suggestions have all been given and definitely to give few points increasing in the threshold limit of personal income tax exemption, rejig of the tax slabs, increasing the 80c limit, bank recapitalisation amount which may get increase too from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 40,000-50,000 crore, so many income tax deductions likely to be given in respect of non-performing assets (NPA), focus on infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, all these things have not been yet caught up with the retail investors because we are still into that mourning period of demonetisation.

Once we come out of that and that will only be coming with the help of the global support, maybe the negatives on the domestic turf are not killing or creating the pessimism as much as in these last four days or so but because of the lack of participation or enthusiasm but I hope that if you see the situation today on the Asian markets, Dow Jones, take the case of Dow Jones; people are talking of all time high. What was the situation a month back, they were all saying if Trump comes in, you will be seeing the doomsday in the US market - that has not happened. So it is just the change of sentiments; you need to put them on a u-turn and once that happens then the whole situation even on the domestic turf will change, everything will caught on by the end of month because that is what I have been saying all along that the restoration or the lack of the sufficient currency - we are not seeing this kind of pain happening in cities like mumbai but going into interior places, you will find that the currency pain is creating negative perception building upon the Indian economy as well. So let December 30th go, let the currency normalcy come back to the market, I think that will change the situation.

There is no denying the fact that many industries are taking a hit. Those who have all been dealing into cash like textile or maybe to an extent automobile, but I do not think those things or the effect of those things will last beyond December 30. So allow the situation to cool down by December 30 and if you have kept the market surprised or negative for couple of months because of these negatives, we are bound to see a big rally in the month of January, which I have been saying all along, in fact I never expected December to be so dull. If you see the behaviour of last four or five days, this is not the weakness; this is lack of participation. Our market has demonstrated a rise of 400-500 points in a day on the Sensex level. So if you see a fall of 50-100 points in a day, all those losses of one week can get recovered in one week. So I am keeping a positive stance on January series and won't be surprise to see the up move start coming in, in this December month.



Latha: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked for tax concessions when banks set aside money for providing for bad assets. If that comes, would that make banks more attractive?

A: I think that will vastly rerate the stocks, for example if you make a chart of all the public sector undertaking (PSU) banks of FY16, you will find loss before tax and the tax has been paid by the banks and the net losses which is seen lower than the loss before the tax. Therefore, if in statute we can have the deemed income then why cannot be have the deemed expenses as well and for any banking, for any lender the NPAs are the valid expenses or valid losses to the business of the company or maybe of the bank. So this is a valid demand which has been made by the bankers and if it is accepted by the government then it will definitely be vastly rerating even the non banking financial companies (NBFCs) as well as the banks and more specially the PSU banks.

Sonia: We have been discussing NBFCs over the last many days and now that this fall has taken place of more than 20-25 percent in names like Bharat Financial Inclusion. What should the approach be?

A: That is a valid point because on one hand we have been talking about erosion but we do not know the quantum that what could the fall be in Q3. We know that Q3 is going to be bad for all the sectors and specifically sectors like cement or maybe NBFCs or the automobiles but you have to see the price in context to the fall which is likely to happen. We have seen the share price having corrected by 25-30 percent or maybe 35 percent in some cases but still we are not very sure about the fall in the financial performance, which in my view won't be more than 15 percent, so my point is that if you see the relative destruction in the value of the shares - that has already happened much more and market never moves in tandem, the share price always moves in line with the next three-six months performance. So if you take this point into consideration, I think all these NBFCs seem to have bottomed out, in fact I had said that Bharat Financial seems to have bottomed out and then we saw the stock moving up by 6 percent. So whether that happens by short covering or by fresh buying, I am not concerned but ultimately it is a bottom formation or change of sentiments which we see happening quickly. So yes, if you take a call on NBFCs and banks in particular, in which I will include private sector and public sector both, in my view these stocks seems to have bottomed out.

Sonia: There are reports from brokerages increasing the target prices of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and saying that the risk reward is favourable here. You track this space closely. How would you approach it?

A: Both the stocks have given good returns in the last one year and the situation prevailing on the ground for power generation companies, I will take a status quo view on these stocks though I said a while back that I am positive on the financials like banks and NBFCs but I won't be including PFC, REC on this. I am not seeing any deterioration or maybe the value erosion happening on the share prices from here on because the fundamentals of both the companies are good but the growth part, which is not seen coming in or may any kind of revival in the form of some uptick news because one of them being the nodal agency like PFC and if you see the ultra mega power project announcements which were made by the government about eight months back that four ultra mega power projects are going to get launched, are also now on the backburner. So taking all this into account, I am not keeping a negative view but I won't be positive as well, keeping a status quo on both the stocks.