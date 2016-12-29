Short Mahindra & Mahindra, says Prakash Diwan

Dec 29, 2016, 04.06 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Short Mahindra & Mahindra, says Prakash Diwan

Prakash Diwan (more)

Market Expert, prakashdiwan.in | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental

Prakash Diwan of Altamount Capital Management told CNBC-TV18, "I believe Mahindra & Mahindra is the stock which is definitely going to get impacted the more, so traders can short that but if I were to buy I would wait for Ashok Leyland to give me that opportunity at lower levels."

"In auto ancillary, we would still play say with Motherson Sumi and Bharat Forge at this stage. There are lot more names but at this point we would look at some of these more resilient ones," he said.
Tags  Prakash Diwan Altamount Capital Management Mahindra and Mahindra Motherson Sumi Systems Bharat Forge

