Short Mahindra & Mahindra, says Prakash Diwan

Dec 29, 2016, 04.06 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Prakash Diwan of Altamount Capital Management is of the nview that one may short Mahindra & Mahindra.
Prakash Diwan (more)
Market Expert, prakashdiwan.in | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
