Short JSW Steel, Biocon; buy Bajaj Finance: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal is of the view that one may short JSW Steel and Biocon and buy Bajaj Finance.
Dec 26, 2016, 01.11 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Short JSW Steel, Biocon; buy Bajaj Finance: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal is of the view that one may short JSW Steel and Biocon and buy Bajaj Finance.

Short JSW Steel, Biocon; buy Bajaj Finance: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal is of the view that one may short JSW Steel and Biocon and buy Bajaj Finance.

Rahul Shah

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "Metal sector has been outperformer but now people have started booking profit and we are seeing some kind of weakness extended in entire sector. So, I would short JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 1,550 and target of Rs 1,475."

"We have seen decent, very good rally in Biocon ’s calendar year but now I think somewhere in last two days it looks like that the top is being made for the stock and we have seen the unwinding happening in it as well. So, I would short Biocon. Again, it is a high beta, so we can get quick returns on that with stop loss of Rs 930 and target of Rs 870," he said.

"One buy call against the market I think is Bajaj Finance . On Friday, we saw some action towards closing. I feel we could see some bounce back again coming on today itself. So, I would buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 788 and target of Rs 835," he added.
Tags  Rahul Shah Motilal Oswal JSW Steel Biocon Bajaj Finance

Short JSW Steel, Biocon; buy Bajaj Finance: Rahul Shah

