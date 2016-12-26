Short JSW Steel, Biocon; buy Bajaj Finance: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "Metal sector has been outperformer but now people have started booking profit and we are seeing some kind of weakness extended in entire sector. So, I would short JSW Steel
with a stop loss of Rs 1,550 and target of Rs 1,475."
"We have seen decent, very good rally in Biocon
’s calendar year but now I think somewhere in last two days it looks like that the top is being made for the stock and we have seen the unwinding happening in it as well. So, I would short Biocon. Again, it is a high beta, so we can get quick returns on that with stop loss of Rs 930 and target of Rs 870," he said.
"One buy call against the market I think is Bajaj Finance
. On Friday, we saw some action towards closing. I feel we could see some bounce back again coming on today itself. So, I would buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 788 and target of Rs 835," he added.