Jan 03, 2017, 10.25 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can short State Bankof India and Bank Nifty and avoid the Nifty.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Short Bank Nifty, SBI; avoid Nifty: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can short State Bankof India and Bank Nifty and avoid the Nifty.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
The bank has reduced marginal cost of funds based
Morgan Stanley has downgraded LIC Housing to equal
Taking a cue from State Bank of India, other lende
Banks are cutting lending rates after spurt in dep
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.