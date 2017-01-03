Short Bank Nifty, SBI; avoid Nifty: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can short State Bankof India and Bank Nifty and avoid the Nifty.
Jan 03, 2017, 10.25 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Short Bank Nifty, SBI; avoid Nifty: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can short State Bankof India and Bank Nifty and avoid the Nifty.

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "I wouldn’t do anything in the Index but the Bank Nifty is a shorting idea at current level. Keep a stop loss at about 100 points from where you sell it and I think there is an intraday trade. Similar trade is available in State Bank of India (SBI) which is on the verge of breaking down. You can consider going short in SBI, so avoid the Nifty and focus on the banks."

At 09:42 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 244.20, up Rs 0.60, or 0.25 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 244.50 and an intraday low of Rs 241.10.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.