Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " Aurobindo Pharma has broken down and given some sell signal on the intraday chart. So keeping a stop loss just above Rs 690, which is the day's high, this can be shorted for targets close to about Rs 640.""I have picked up GAIL India which is buzzing. The stock looks good on intraday charts, I would buy this one with a stop loss of Rs 421 for targets of Rs 442," he said. Shriram Transport Finance amongst the NBFCs could be a sell with a stop loss at Rs 832 and look for targets of Rs 785."