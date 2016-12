Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Yes Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,110 and target of Rs 1,060. JSW Steel is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,540 and target of Rs 1,490. Ceat is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,140 and target of Rs 1,100.""One stock is going up, two stocks are going up. Where is the 90 percent of the market going? It is going down, so till that reverses, I don’t think these individual stocks can keep moving higher against the market. Even Engineers India (EIL) is today down 3.50 percent, so finally all stocks will come down under profit booking. So, I don’t think I would even buy into Reliance Industries ," he said.: Reliance Industries has acquired management control of Network18, which owns TV18 Broadcast and moneycontrol.com.